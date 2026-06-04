LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said

Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said

A claim linking Hunter Biden to a cocaine bag found at the White House went viral, but investigations found no evidence. Here’s what actually happened and what he said.

Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said (Photo: X)
Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 04:22 IST

Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, has responded again to online claims suggesting he left a bag of cocaine at the White House in 2023 during his father’s presidency. In a recent post on the social platform X, Hunter Biden shared a video marking seven years of sobriety. In the message, he spoke about his recovery journey and said, ‘Seven years, clean and sober. I’m more proud of that than anything I’ve ever done in my life.’ The post quickly drew attention online, receiving both supportive comments and critical replies. Among the responses, one user revived the long-circulating allegation about the cocaine found at the White House in 2023, linking it to Hunter Biden. The claim has never been proven, and no official investigation has identified who left the substance. The Secret Service previously closed the case without naming a suspect.

What Really Happened At The White House

In July 2023, the U.S. Secret Service found a small plastic bag of cocaine in a public cubby near the West Wing entrance that was used by both visitors and staff. The White House was evacuated briefly, and an investigation was launched. But authorities couldn’t find a suspect because there were no fingerprints, DNA evidence, or surveillance confirmation. The case was eventually closed with no charges or conclusions about who it belonged to.



Why Hunter Biden Became Part Of The Rumor

Because Hunter Biden has publicly acknowledged past struggles with addiction, political commentators and online users speculated without evidence that the cocaine could be linked to him. These claims have circulated repeatedly on social media, despite no investigative findings connecting him to the substance. Hunter Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery, according to his own statements and reporting tied to the incident timeline.

What Hunter Biden Said About Cocaine Claim

In a recent interview and public responses on social media, Hunter Biden rejected the allegation outright. He said he had no connection to the cocaine found in the White House and emphasized that he was not present at the location when it was discovered.

He also mocked the accusation online, responding to a troll by saying he would not “forget” something like that and dismissing the claim as false.  In earlier interviews, he also questioned the logic of the allegation, pointing out that he has been sober for years and was not at the White House during the incident window.

Multiple investigations, including a Secret Service probe, failed to determine who brought the cocaine into the White House. No forensic evidence tied it to any visitor, staff member, or family member. The case remains officially unresolved.

Why The Story Keeps Coming Back

The incident continues to trend online due to:

  • Hunter Biden’s high-profile political identity
  • His documented history of addiction and recovery
  • Ongoing political polarization in the United States
  • Viral misinformation on social media platforms

These factors have kept the story alive long after the official investigation ended. There’s no evidence that Hunter Biden dropped a bag of cocaine at the White House. The owner of the substance was never found, and Hunter Biden has denied any connection to it. The claim is still an unproven rumor that’s been repeated without any evidence.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Men Convicted Of Gang-Raping French Tourist In Front Of Her Children To Be Executed

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said
Tags: Hunter BidenJoe Bidenpolitical-controversySecret Service investigationus-politicsviral rumorsWhite House cocaine incident

RELATED News

Maurizio Cattelan’s Famous €5.8 Million Banana Artwork Stolen Again From French Museum

Animation Recreates Final Moments Of Italian Divers Killed In Maldives Cave Tragedy | Watch

Tech CEO Jamshid Ghomi Arrested Over Iran Exports

Fact Check: Did Trump Suffer Stroke? Viral Claims Swirl

US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

LATEST NEWS

Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Strict Checklist | Watch

Scientists Confirm Bird Masturbation Is Natural And Widespread Behaviour

700 Jobs Gone Overnight As Pune IT Firm Shuts Down, CEO Arrested Over Salary Fraud

Delhi Restaurant Fire: Owner Lavkesh Arrested After Deadly Blaze killed 21 In Malviya Nagar

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

Who Is BK Hariprasad? Meet The New KPCC President

NEET Aspirant From Mauganj Dies By Suicide

'We Won't Back Down': Jana Sena To Enter Telangana Poll Battle In 2028

FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break For Portugal

Lionel Messi Wins Prestigious Princess of Asturias Award, What Is The Honour All About? All You Need To Know

Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said
Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said
Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said
Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said

QUICK LINKS