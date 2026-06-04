Did Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden Leave Cocaine Bag At White House? Here’s What He said

In July 2023, the U.S. Secret Service found a small plastic bag of cocaine in a public cubby near the West Wing entrance that was used by both visitors and staff. The White House was evacuated briefly, and an investigation was launched. But authorities couldn’t find a suspect because there were no fingerprints, DNA evidence, or surveillance confirmation. The case was eventually closed with no charges or conclusions about who it belonged to.

The bag of cocaine found at the White House was on

July 2, 2023,

merely 3yrs ago,

and Hunter wants us to believe that he only smoked crack with hookers in the years leading-up to Joe’s presidency,

but not during it. Right🤨 pic.twitter.com/iU2WlRaiLj — Shane S (@SimulatedLion) June 2, 2026







Why Hunter Biden Became Part Of The Rumor

Because Hunter Biden has publicly acknowledged past struggles with addiction, political commentators and online users speculated without evidence that the cocaine could be linked to him. These claims have circulated repeatedly on social media, despite no investigative findings connecting him to the substance. Hunter Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery, according to his own statements and reporting tied to the incident timeline.

What Hunter Biden Said About Cocaine Claim

In a recent interview and public responses on social media, Hunter Biden rejected the allegation outright. He said he had no connection to the cocaine found in the White House and emphasized that he was not present at the location when it was discovered.

He also mocked the accusation online, responding to a troll by saying he would not “forget” something like that and dismissing the claim as false. In earlier interviews, he also questioned the logic of the allegation, pointing out that he has been sober for years and was not at the White House during the incident window.

Multiple investigations, including a Secret Service probe, failed to determine who brought the cocaine into the White House. No forensic evidence tied it to any visitor, staff member, or family member. The case remains officially unresolved.

Why The Story Keeps Coming Back

The incident continues to trend online due to:

Hunter Biden’s high-profile political identity

His documented history of addiction and recovery

Ongoing political polarization in the United States

Viral misinformation on social media platforms

These factors have kept the story alive long after the official investigation ended. There’s no evidence that Hunter Biden dropped a bag of cocaine at the White House. The owner of the substance was never found, and Hunter Biden has denied any connection to it. The claim is still an unproven rumor that’s been repeated without any evidence.

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