Delhi Restaurant Fire: Owner Lavkesh Arrested After Deadly Blaze killed 21 In Malviya Nagar

A devastating fire that ravaged a hotel and restaurant building in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday has killed 21 people, with hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested as authorities ramp up their probe into one of the capital’s deadliest fire tragedies in recent years. The blaze gutted the multi-storey property, identified by officials as Flourish Stay, triggering panic among guests and staff as thick smoke quickly engulfed the building. Many occupants were trapped on upper floors, while others desperately attempted to escape through windows and terraces.

Owner Arrested After Manhunt

Delhi Police arrested Lavkesh Bajaj late on Wednesday after earlier issuing a lookout circular against him and his wife. Investigators had launched a search operation amid concerns that those responsible for operating the establishment could attempt to leave the city or country.

Police have already registered an FIR under provisions related to culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are examining whether negligence and safety violations contributed to the high death toll.

Fire Started In Lower Sections Of Building

Initial investigation indicates that the fire started in the restaurant and kitchen section located in the lower sections of the building before quickly spreading to the upper sections. The building housed a restaurant on the ground floor and lodging quarters above.

Firefighters were called out in the morning and rushed to the scene. Several fire engines were sent to the scene, and rescue teams battled flames and thick smoke for hours before bringing the blaze under control.

At least 21 people were killed in the tragedy, officials confirmed, and many of the victims were foreign nationals. Several guests who were staying at the property had reportedly come to Delhi for medical treatment and were staying near the city’s major healthcare facilities.

Dozens of people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. Authorities continue to identify all those affected, and some of the injured victims remain under medical care.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos as people inside the burning building struggled to escape. Local residents joined rescue efforts, bringing mattresses onto the street to cushion those forced to jump from upper floors.

Emergency responders, firefighters, police personnel and medical teams worked together to evacuate occupants from the smoke-filled structure. More than 40 people were rescued during the operation.

Safety Violations Under Scanner

Investigators are now scrutinising whether the establishment complied with mandatory fire safety regulations. Authorities are investigating allegations that the property had no required fire clearances and was operating beyond the allowed capacity, reports say.

Authorities are also examining construction changes and occupancy records as part of the ongoing investigation. Forensic teams have been gathering evidence from the scene to determine what caused the fire.

Government Orders Wider Safety Checks

The tragedy has triggered a broader response from the Delhi administration. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered a month-long fire safety inspection drive covering hotels, guest houses, restaurants, coaching centres and other vulnerable commercial establishments across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought a detailed report on the incident and warned that strict action will be taken if negligence or regulatory lapses are established.

Investigation Ongoing

While families grieve their loss, authorities are still trying to determine what caused the tragedy. The arrest of Lavkesh Bajaj is a major development in the case, but investigators say further action could be taken depending on the outcome of forensic and safety audits.

The Malviya Nagar fire has once again raised serious concerns regarding fire safety compliance in commercial buildings across Delhi and revived demands for stringent enforcement of regulations to prevent such tragedies.

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