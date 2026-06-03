Is Aamir Khan Getting Married For Third Time? Actor Set to Wed Gauri Spratt on THIS Date

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is being said to be ready to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, which is causing all kinds of chatter on social media about the actor’s third marriage. Some reports are implying the couple could get tied together in a private ceremony on July 5, with just close friends and family members.This update is coming a few months after Aamir publicly introduced Gauri during his 60th birthday bash. At that time he also spoke about how solid their bond is and how committed they are for each other. Even if the Sitaare Zameen Par actor still hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the wedding, fans seem excited because of his latest remarks where he said, “In my heart, I’m already married to her.”

Aamir Khan Marriage Date With Gauri Spratt

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan might soon take a really big step in his personal life as reports are saying he plans to marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a private wedding on July 5.

From what’s been reported, the whole Aamir Khan wedding is expected to be small and intimate, with only close relatives and a few friends in attendance. Even so, neither Aamir nor Gauri has actually confirmed the wedding news officially yet making it unclear. Still, fans are excited a lot, because earlier this year the actor openly talked about their relationship in a rather candid way.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Relationship

Aamir, 60 and Gauri, 46 are said to have a really close bond even with their 14 year age difference. The two are frequently spotted in public gatherings and events. If those wedding reports end up being correct, it will mark a fresh phase in Aamir’s life after his two earlier marriages.

In one of his recent interviews, Aamir spoke openly about the depth of their bond and hinted that a formal wedding was not the only measure of commitment.

“Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along,” he had said.

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