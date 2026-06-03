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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice

Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice

The dramatic standoff between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken a swift turn. Just over a week after the film body issued a sweeping "non-cooperation directive" against the superstar, FWICE has officially withdrawn the ban.

Ranveer Singh and BN Tiwari, (Picture- X/ANI)
Ranveer Singh and BN Tiwari, (Picture- X/ANI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 16:50 IST

Ranveer Singh Don 3 Row: The dramatic standoff between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken a swift turn. Just over a week after the film body issued a sweeping “non-cooperation directive” against the superstar, FWICE has officially withdrawn the ban.

This move from the FWICE came just after the day when Ranveer Singh’s legal team served them with sharp legal notice and took the battle directly from the Bollywood boardrooms to legal courts.

The ₹45 Crore Don 3 Disruption

This issue traces back to December 2025, when Ranveer made a last minute exit from Farhan Akhtar’s much talked Don 3.

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Backed by Excel Entertainment, the film had been in active development for nearly three years. Following Ranveer’s exit, the producers escalated the matter to FWICE.

Excel Entertainment alleged that Ranveer walked out just three weeks before the January 2026 shooting schedule was set to begin. With over 200 crew members already booked for overseas travel and extensive pre-production completed, the makers claimed a direct loss of approximately ₹45 crore.

Industry insiders suggest Ranveer’s sudden exit stemmed from major script changes and a lack of communication from the director over the past two years. Choosing not to diminish his fresh momentum from the global success of  Dhurandhar, the actor chose to walk away.

Escalation: The Short-Lived “Ban”

When FWICE invited Ranveer to appear in person to address the financial grievances, the actor’s team maintained that a trade union held no legal jurisdiction over personal actor-producer contractual disputes.

Suggesting that no one is bigger than the system FWICE initiated a non cooperation directive. This directive was a big setback for Ranveer as it prevented over 4 lakh members of the organisation from working with the actor. What this meant for Ranveer was the film makers ranging from light technicians and spot boys to cinematographers from would not work on his upcoming projects. The move threatened to freeze production on his highly anticipated films, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and Pralay.

The Retaliation and Final Resolution

With no other possible way out, Ranveer finally broke his silence with a legal notice to FWICE on June 2, 2926. The legal notice possibly challenged the constitutional validity of the organisation’s ban on him as it was a restriction on his right to work.

Recognizing the escalating legal vulnerabilities and facing heavy pressure from top industry guilds, FWICE stepped back. Following a combined intervention by the Producers Guild of India, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), and CINTAA, the federation issued a press release officially lifting the directive.

“We hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive issued against Mr. Ranveer Singh with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after careful thought, introspection, and constructive discussions, keeping in mind the collective sentiments and larger welfare of the film fraternity.” — FWICE Official Statement



FWICE President BN Tiwari clarified to the press that the decision was a move toward industry solidarity rather than a surrender, noting, “No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will handle his notice, but we want all parties to sit together and resolve this amicably.”

With the ban lifted, Ranveer is legally clear to return to sets, though the financial and contractual fallout with Excel Entertainment over Don 3 remains an issue which Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment needs to sort out on their own.

ALSO READ: Is Aamir Khan Getting Married For Third Time? Actor Set to Wed Gauri Spratt on THIS Date

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Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice
Tags: Don 3 controversy Ranveer SinghFarhan Akhtar Don 3 disputeFWICEFWICE statement on Ranveer SinghFWICE withdraws ban on Ranveer Singhranveer singhRanveer Singh FWICE controversyRanveer Singh legal notice FWICE

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Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice

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Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice

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Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice
Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice
Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice
Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice

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