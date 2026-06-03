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Home > India News > DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka New CM After Months Of Congress Power Struggle

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka New CM After Months Of Congress Power Struggle

DK Shivakumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, 2026, marking a major leadership transition in the state. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, party workers, government officials, and other invited dignitaries.

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka CM In Grand Bengaluru Ceremony (Via X)
DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka CM In Grand Bengaluru Ceremony (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 16:31 IST

DK Shivakumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, 2026, at 4:15 pm at Lok Bhavan, marking a major leadership transition in the state. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, party workers, government officials, and other invited dignitaries. His elevation to the state’s top post comes days after Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister, completing the Congress-led government’s planned leadership transition. The swearing-in marks the beginning of a new chapter in Karnataka’s political landscape, with Shivakumar now set to lead the administration and shape its agenda in the years ahead.

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DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka New CM After Months Of Congress Power Struggle
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DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka New CM After Months Of Congress Power Struggle
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