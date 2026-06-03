Viral Video: Chaos Erupts At Kuwait Airport After Iranian Drone And Missile Strike Disrupts Flights | WATCH

Kuwait has temporarily suspended all air traffic after reports of Iranian missile and drone attacks near Kuwait International Airport caused major disruptions to the country’s aviation industry. Kuwait Airways has temporarily suspended all flights after the incident , and the authorities have temporarily closed the airspace as a precaution.

Flight Operations Disrupted At Kuwait International Airport

Reports say that has caused major disruption to flights arriving and departing from Kuwait as a result of a new Iranian attack or attacks near Kuwait international Airport in the wake of tensions in the Middle East region.

Middle East Tensions Raise Aviation Security Concerns

The incident has raised concerns about how the continuing conflict in the Middle East will affect aviation and airports in the Gulf region. New disruptions are only one of many hurdles to airlines’ operations in the Middle East, and advises passengers to check flight schedules and airline advisories before traveling to airports as there is a risk of further disruptions arising.

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