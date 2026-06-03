Haridwar to Witness Installation of the World’s Second Largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra

New Delhi [India], June 2: Devbhoomi Haridwar is set to witness the establishment of a historic spiritual monument that is expected to gain global recognition in the world of Sanatan spirituality and divine architecture.

A gigantic 52-feet-long, 52-feet-wide, and 52-feet-high Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra, regarded as the world’s second-largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra, will soon be installed at Tapovan Greens Society, located at the entrance of Haridwar.

This grand spiritual project has already generated immense enthusiasm among Shiva devotees, spiritual seekers, and followers from across India and abroad. The first Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra of this scale had previously been established at Maiyad Village in Hisar, Haryana.

The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has been revered in the Sanatan tradition as a divine source of healing, protection, longevity, positivity, and spiritual awakening. Inspired by this sacred energy, the upcoming Yantra is envisioned as a powerful center of faith, meditation, spiritual consciousness, and positive vibrations for humanity.

One of the unique highlights of this monumental installation is its visibility from the National Highway itself. Devotees traveling from both Delhi and Dehradun towards Haridwar will be able to have direct darshan of the divine Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra from the highway, making it a major spiritual attraction and landmark destination.

According to organizers, the spiritual journey of this Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra has already captivated public attention at various sacred events and locations. Prior to this, it had been installed in Hisar, Haryana, while a temporary grand structure was also created during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. However, this will be the first time the Yantra is being established permanently in such a magnificent and large-scale form in Haridwar.

The presence and blessings of Yogi Shajanand Nath Maharaj during the announcement ceremony added special spiritual significance to the occasion.

Speaking on the development, Atul Tyagi, Director of Tapovan Greens, expressed pride and gratitude that Yogi Shajanand Nath ji selected this sacred land for the installation of the Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra. He stated that the project would serve as a timeless spiritual inspiration for future generations.

Senior BJP leader Omkar Jain welcomed Yogi Shajanand Nath during the gathering. Several distinguished personalities from the industrial, business, and social sectors were also present at the event.

Local residents and spiritual followers believe that this extraordinary project will elevate Haridwar’s religious and cultural identity to new heights and become a major attraction for devotees and tourists visiting from India and around the world.