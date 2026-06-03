Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Delhi fire news congress news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka donald trump mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka business news India responds to US tariffs air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

From Splitsvilla to Bigg Boss? Following a wildly chaotic, drama-heavy stint on Splitsvilla 16, rumors are flying that Akanksha Choudhary is being considered for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Let's have a look if the rumors are actually true or just a flying wind.

Akanksha Choudhary Instagram
Akanksha Choudhary Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 18:20 IST

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary: The rumor mill is spinning at top speed, and this time, all eyes are on MTV Splitsvilla 16 firebrand Akanksha Choudhary. Following a wildly chaotic, controversy filled stint in the villa, speculation is at peak that the reality show star is being courted for the ultimate television battleground, yes, you guessed it right, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

For any reality TV fan, this is the textbook pipeline. But does the gossip hold any weight? Here is exactly what is happening behind the scenes.

Why the Rumors are Exploding

Well let’s be honest, Akanksha essentially spent her entire Splitsvilla 16 run serving pure, unfiltered Bigg Boss energy. From major explosive showdowns with co-contestants to her intensely polarized relationship with Yogesh Rawat, she kept social media buzzing for months.

You Might Be Interested In

The speculation hit a fever pitch during the Splitsvilla grand finale fallout, where massive cheating allegations dropped, involving a messy timeline between Akanksha, Yogesh, and fellow contestant Ruru. Paparazzi and fan pages immediately began tracking her every move, fueling rumors that the Bigg Boss makers are eager to cash in on her viral villain or victim narrative. YouTube and Instagram have been flooded with fan edits speculating that Akanksha and Yogesh are being packaged as an duo for the Salman Khan’s Big Boss next season.

Akanksha’s Official Stance

So, is she packed and ready for the infamous house? Well not just yet. When recently cornered by reporters regarding her potential entry into the next Bigg Boss season, Akanksha played it delightfully coy, dropping cryptic reactions without giving a clear and flat “no.”

While her team has kept details under wraps, industry insiders whisper that initial exploratory calls have been exchanged. However, signing on the dotted line is a completely different ball game.

The Bigg Boss casting strategy heavily relies on keeping contestants top-secret until the grand premiere. MTV faces transitioning to general entertainment channels (GEC) usually undergo intense screen-testing to ensure they can handle family-audience scrutiny, especially given how ruthless Salman Khan can be during Weekend Ka Vaar over past baggage.

If Akanksha does cross over from MTV to Colors, she won’t be the first to do so but given her track record for never backing down from a fight, she might just be the most explosive addition the show has seen in years.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rithvik Dhanjani Hospitalized After Fire Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know
Tags: Akanksha ChoudharyAkanksha Choudhary in Bigg Boss 20bigg boss 20Splitsvilla 16

RELATED News

Meet Yash Bhardwaj: Indian Comedian Returns To India After 47-Day Detention In Dubai Over 'Harmless' Reel

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rithvik Dhanjani Hospitalized After Fire Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice

Is Aamir Khan Getting Married For Third Time? Actor Set to Wed Gauri Spratt on THIS Date

SJ Suryah’s ‘Killer’ Set Rocked by Deadly Explosion, Technician Killed and Three Injured

LATEST NEWS

India’s Blood Sugar Problem Is No Longer Only About Diabetes

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

From Classroom to Cloud: How ExamOnline Is Leading India’s University Shift From Physical Exam Halls to AI-Proctored Digital Infrastructure

Not Sanju Samson! Ajit Agarkar Keen To Appoint 31-Year-Old India Star As Next T20I Captain After Suryakumar Yadav: Report

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

Why Did Congress Choose DK Shivakumar as Karnataka's New CM?

Haridwar to Witness Installation of the World’s Second Largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra

DeepSeek To Raise $7 Billion In First Funding Round, Targets $59 Billion Valuation Amid China’s AI Push

Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar's K'taka Cabinet?

greytHR Launches NAVOS: Agentic AI That Turns HR Intent Into Action

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know
Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know
Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know
Splitsvilla 16’s Akanksha Choudhary Headed For Bigg Boss? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS