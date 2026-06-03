From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

DK Shivakumar formally took charge as Karnataka’s Chief Minister on June 3 and unveiled the first set of ministers in his new government, marking the beginning of a fresh political chapter for the Congress in the state. Senior leader G. Parameshwara has been named Deputy Chief Minister, while several experienced faces and emerging leaders have secured key positions in the new administration. The new cabinet reflects a mix of regional, caste and political representation as the Congress leadership seeks to balance experience with generational change. Among the prominent names included are Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, H.C. Mahadevappa, Santosh Lad and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

G. Parameshwara Gets Deputy CM Post

Veteran Congress leader G. Parameshwara has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister and is expected to play a key role in the new administration. His inclusion is seen as an important move to maintain social and political balance within the government.

Key Faces In The New Karnataka Cabinet

The first phase of cabinet formation includes several senior Congress leaders alongside younger faces. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has secured a place in the ministry, while Priyank Kharge and other prominent leaders are also part of the new team.

Portfolio Allocation Remains The Main Focus

With the cabinet is in place, the eye is attention after the major department allocations; Home, Finance, Revenue, Rural Development, Energy, Industries and Transport. The portfolio spread will reveal what is the priority of the government and also the balance of power within the government.

New Government Starts Its Work

The oath taking ceremony at the Lok Bhavan was attended by senior party leaders and party workers, showing the party’s attempt to present a front of unity amid the leadership change from Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar. The new Chief Minister will also introduce several schemes in the next few days.

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