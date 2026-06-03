From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir Congress Government Karnataka dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka ivanka trump business news India responds to US tariffs Malviya Nagar Fire latest Malviya Nagar news DON 3 Controversy air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
Home > India News > From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

DK Shivakumar has assumed office as Karnataka Chief Minister and announced the first set of ministers in his new cabinet. With G. Parameshwara as Deputy CM and several senior Congress leaders inducted, attention is now focused on portfolio allocation and the government's policy priorities.

Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar's K'taka Cabinet? (Via AI)
Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar's K'taka Cabinet? (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 17:51 IST

DK Shivakumar formally took charge as Karnataka’s Chief Minister on June 3 and unveiled the first set of ministers in his new government, marking the beginning of a fresh political chapter for the Congress in the state. Senior leader G. Parameshwara has been named Deputy Chief Minister, while several experienced faces and emerging leaders have secured key positions in the new administration. The new cabinet reflects a mix of regional, caste and political representation as the Congress leadership seeks to balance experience with generational change. Among the prominent names included are Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, H.C. Mahadevappa, Santosh Lad and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

G. Parameshwara Gets Deputy CM Post

Veteran Congress leader G. Parameshwara has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister and is expected to play a key role in the new administration. His inclusion is seen as an important move to maintain social and political balance within the government.

Key Faces In The New Karnataka Cabinet

The first phase of cabinet formation includes several senior Congress leaders alongside younger faces. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has secured a place in the ministry, while Priyank Kharge and other prominent leaders are also part of the new team.

You Might Be Interested In

Portfolio Allocation Remains The Main Focus

With the cabinet is in place, the eye is attention after the major department allocations; Home, Finance, Revenue, Rural Development, Energy, Industries and Transport. The portfolio spread will reveal what is the priority of the government and also the balance of power within the government.

New Government Starts Its Work

The oath taking ceremony at the Lok Bhavan was attended by senior party leaders and party workers, showing the party’s attempt to present a front of unity amid the leadership change from Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar. The new Chief Minister will also introduce several schemes in the next few days.

ALSO READ: TMC In Turmoil? Why Mamata Banerjee’s Party Dissolved All Committees Amid Defection Buzz?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside
Tags: Congress Government KarnatakaDK Shivakumar Cabinet 2026DK Shivakumar GovernmentG Parameshwara Deputy CMhome-hero-pos-10Karnataka Cabinet ExpansionKarnataka Cabinet Ministers ListKarnataka Ministers PortfoliosKarnataka Portfolio Allocation

RELATED News

greytHR Launches NAVOS: Agentic AI That Turns HR Intent Into Action

TMC In Turmoil? Why Mamata's Party Dissolved All Committees

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka CM

First-Of-Its-Kind Corporate Banking Event Cbnxt’26 Unveils First Speaker Lineup Featuring Leaders From Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and More

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 03.06.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-55 Wednesday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No DF 494191

LATEST NEWS

DeepSeek To Raise $7 Billion In First Funding Round, Targets $59 Billion Valuation Amid China’s AI Push

From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

Donald Trump Claims Iran Agreed Not To Develop Nuclear Weapons

Nvidia’s Vera Rubin AI Platform Sparks Massive Surge In MLCC Demand, Boosting Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Microsoft Introduces Scout: An Always-On AI Agent For Microsoft 365

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rithvik Dhanjani Hospitalized After Fire Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

716 Abortions Among Girls Below 19 Recorded in Mumbai During 2024-25, RTI Data Reveals

Closing Bell: Why Did Sensex, Nifty Fall Today? IT Stocks Drag Markets

Ranveer Singh Gets Major Relief As FWICE Withdraws Don 3 Ban Following Legal Notice

BMW Introduces M2 M xDrive AWD Variant With Faster Acceleration, New M Ignite Technology And Better Fuel Efficiency: Check Details

From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside
From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside
From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside
From Home To Finance: Who Gets Which Ministry In DK Shivakumar’s Karnataka Cabinet? Full List Inside

QUICK LINKS