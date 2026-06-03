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Home > Elections > Who Is BK Hariprasad? Meet The New KPCC President Replacing DK Shivakumar

Who Is BK Hariprasad? Meet The New KPCC President Replacing DK Shivakumar

Veteran Congress leader BK Hariprasad has been appointed Karnataka Congress chief, replacing DK Shivakumar after his swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister. Here's all about Hariprasad.

BK Hariprasad (Photo/X)
BK Hariprasad (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 21:55 IST

Senior congressman BK Hariprasad is the new Karnataka Pradesh congress committee president, taking over from D K Shivakumar, who has sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister, on June 3, 2026. The appointment follows a big shakeup in party organization in Karnataka as the party tries to align a common understanding on both governance and party leadership.

BK Hariprasad Is The New KPCC President, Taking Over From DK Shivakumar

The All India congress committee (AICC) announced B.K. Hariprasad as the new KPCC chief soon after DK Shivakumar took oath as chief minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar was heading the Congress party unit in Karnataka since 2020 and, according to sources, was the key to the party’s success in the Assembly polls held in 2023.

Who is B K Hariprasad?

B.K Hariprasad is a senior congressman from Karnataka who has decades of experience in both Parliament business and organizational politics. Hariprasad, born on July 29, 1954, has fought many terms in Parliament and is one of the party’s most competent strategists.

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Hariprasad has held a number of key posts in the Congress organization over the years. He was a Rajya Sabha Member from Karnataka and was also the opposition candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He is an elder statesman with strong ties to the grassroots of Karnataka and has been a significant presence in politics in Karnataka even after his stints in parliament.

Why The Appointment Is Significant

The appointment comes timely. With DK Shivakumar shifting from being the party leader to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the high command had to pick a senior leader that can take the party organization through the electoral and political challenges to come.

The leadership transition marks the beginning of a new phase for Karnataka Congress. While DK Shivakumar is taking the reins of the state government, it is BK Hariprasad’s job to strengthen the organization, coordinate electoral strategy and keep the Congress notch tight.

Also Read: ‘We Won’t Back Down’: Jana Sena To Enter Telangana Poll Battle In 2028, Says Pawan Kalyan

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports and official announcements available at the time of publication. Political appointments and party positions may be subject to further confirmation or changes by the concerned authorities. Readers are advised to refer to official statements from the Congress party for the latest updates.

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Who Is BK Hariprasad? Meet The New KPCC President Replacing DK Shivakumar
Tags: BK HariprasadBK Hariprasad BiographyBK Hariprasad KPCC ChiefCongress KarnatakaCongress leadership changedk shivakumarhome-hero-pos-7karnataka cmKarnataka Congress PresidentKarnataka PoliticsKPCC News

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