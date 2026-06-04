Maurizio Cattelan’s Famous €5.8 Million Banana Artwork Stolen Again From French Museum

Maurizio Cattelan’s famous banana artwork Comedian, valued at approximately €5.8 million, has been stolen once again, this time from the Centre Pompidou-Metz museum in France. The artwork, which consists of a banana duct-taped to a wall, disappeared during an exhibition dedicated to the celebrated Italian contemporary artist. Museum officials confirmed the theft and filed a criminal complaint with French authorities. The incident has reignited global fascination with one of the most controversial and recognizable works in modern art.

What Happened to the Banana Artwork?

According to the museum, the banana attached to the installation was removed by an unidentified individual on Saturday. Security and local authorities were notified immediately, and an investigation is underway.

Despite the theft, museum officials quickly restored the display by replacing the missing fruit, a process that aligns with the artwork’s official installation instructions. The banana itself is designed to be replaced regularly, meaning the conceptual artwork remains intact.

Why Is the Banana Artwork Worth Millions?

Created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan in 2019, Comedian became a worldwide sensation after debuting at Art Basel Miami Beach. While the artwork appears simple, collectors purchase a certificate of authenticity and instructions for displaying the piece rather than the banana itself.

The work reached new heights of fame in 2024 when one edition sold for around $6.2 million, equivalent to roughly €5.8 million, making it one of the most valuable conceptual artworks in the world.

The latest theft is only the newest chapter in the artwork’s unusual history. Since its debut, the banana has been repeatedly eaten, removed, or tampered with by visitors and performance artists. One of the most famous incidents occurred in 2019 when performance artist David Datuna ate the banana during a public performance. Similar episodes have followed over the years, further cementing the artwork’s reputation as a cultural phenomenon.

The Centre Pompidou-Metz has also experienced previous incidents involving the artwork, including a visitor consuming the banana during an earlier exhibition.

Museum Replaces Banana Within Hours

Officials stressed that the stolen fruit represents only a replaceable component of the installation. Following the theft, staff quickly attached a fresh banana to the wall, ensuring visitors could continue viewing the artwork without interruption. The museum stated that the conceptual work itself was never in danger because ownership and authenticity are tied to documentation and artistic instructions rather than the fruit.

The theft has once again sparked debate about the value of contemporary art. Supporters argue that Comedian is a powerful commentary on consumer culture, artistic value, and the modern art market. Critics, meanwhile, continue to question how a banana taped to a wall can command a multimillion-euro price tag. Regardless of opinion, the artwork’s ability to generate headlines years after its creation demonstrates its lasting impact on contemporary culture.

Investigation Ongoing

French authorities are continuing to investigate the disappearance of the banana from the Centre Pompidou-Metz. No arrests have been announced so far. As the search for the missing fruit continues, Maurizio Cattelan’s famous banana artwork remains on display, proving once again that Comedian continues to live up to its name.

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