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Home > Entertainment News > Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

Antony Varghese’s latest actioner Kattalan has come to a relatively quiet close after its first week. While the raw, high-octane drama generated decent momentum over its opening weekend, the film has succumbed to standard weekday speed breaker, experiencing a significant decline in momentum heading into the second week.

Kattalan Movie, Picture Credits- IMDb
Kattalan Movie, Picture Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-04 14:04 IST

Kattalan Box Office Collection: The first week theatrical run for Antony Varghese’s latest actioner Kattalan has come to a relatively quiet close. While the raw, high-octane drama generated decent momentum over its opening weekend, the film has succumbed to standard weekday speed breaker, experiencing a significant decline in momentum heading into the second week.

On its first Wednesday, the film registered its lowest single day collection yet, as audience footfalls fell short even across its strong holds.

Here is the detailed Day 7 box office breakdown for Kattalan:

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The Day 7 Slide and Domestic Statistics

Following a big slide on Monday, Kattalan faced a sharp mid-week drop on its seventh day in theatres. The film managed to pull in an estimated ₹55 lakhs net across India on Wednesday, taking a drift away from its big momentum from the weekend launch.

However, thanks to a solid collection over the weekend, the film’s cumulative first week total has managed to cross a respectable benchmark.

  • India Net (Day 7): ₹0.55 crore

  • Total India Net (7 Days): ₹8.49 crore

  • Total India Gross (7 Days): ₹9.95 crore

Regional Footprint & Occupancy Check

The film continues to rely almost entirely on its home market in Kerala, with the rest of India showing negligible buzz for the un-dubbed version.

Out of the day’s ₹55 lakhs net collection, Kerala alone collected a sum of ₹51 lakhs, leaving just ₹4 lakhs from the rest of the regional market.

Kattalan registered an overall 11.15% occupancy across Kerala screens on Day 7. While morning and afternoon shows saw extremely thin crowds hovering in the single digits, evening and night shows provided a mild cushion, peaking at 15.40%.

Box Office Trajectory (First Week Net Breakdown)

The day-by-day progression reveals how the film relies heavily on weekend mass crowds, finding it difficult to sustain momentum among casual family audiences during the working week.

Day

India Net Collection

Day 1 (Thu)

₹1.10 cr

Day 2 (Fri)

₹1.35 cr

Day 3 (Sat)

₹2.10 cr

Day 4 (Sun)

₹2.45 cr

Day 5 (Mon)

₹0.80 cr

Day 6 (Tue)

₹0.69 cr

Day 7 (Wed)

₹0.55 cr

Total Net

₹8.49 cr

The Commercial Outlook

Produced on a tight, controlled budget of approximately ₹7.00 crore, Kattalan has technically steered itself into a safe zone. With its total India gross hovering just short of the ₹10 crore mark, the film has managed to achieve theater level recovery.

However, with the initial hype cooling down and a fresh bunch of regional releases hitting screens this coming Friday, the Antony Varghese starrer faces an uphill battle. To extend its lifetime run toward a highly profitable finish, the action-drama will need to show a major, turnaround surge over its upcoming second weekend.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 14: Mohanlal’s Film Loses Momentum, Worldwide Total Near Rs 230 Crore

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Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop
Tags: Antony Varghese MovieKattalan Box Office CollectionsKattalan Movie

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Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

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Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop
Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop
Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop
Kattalan Box Office Collections Day 7: Antony Varghese’ Film Nets Rs 8.04 Crore Across India, Witnesses Sharp Drop

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