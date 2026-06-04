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Home > Entertainment News > Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know

The rumour mill is spinning at full speed with reports claiming that television’s favourite power couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are set to tie the knot within the next four months following their spectacular, viral engagement.

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, Picture Credits- Instagram
Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, Picture Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 11:23 IST

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash Marriage: The rumour mill is spinning at full speed with reports claiming that television’s favourite power couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are set to tie the knot within the next four months following their spectacular, viral engagement.

Speculation and fan manifestations have reached an all-time high ever since Karan pulled off a grand, emotional surprise proposal on the sets of the reality TV show Desi Bling. Going down on one knee with a massive diamond ring, Karan’s heartfelt speech celebrated their four-year journey, proving critics wrong who claimed they wouldn’t last two weeks outside of Bigg Boss 15.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrity tarot card reader Dr. Geetanjali Saxena was told to see what the future actually holds for the couple. Here is the truth behind the viral timeline.

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Geetanjali Saxena laid out the cards and predicted that the timeline for the couple to walk down the aisle might actually be fast approaching.

According to the expert, a winter wedding blueprint is highly favoured by the cards.

“They should, in fact, get married after four months,” Saxena revealed. “Their wedding should happen by November-December this year, or next year, January-February.”

However, the prediction comes with a crucial detail regarding their long-term timeline. The tarot expert emphasized that delaying the wedding past a certain time could introduce unwanted problems into the relationship.

The cards heavily favour the current year or early next year. “According to me, their wedding should happen this year (2026), and if they want to get married, they should do so by 2027,” Saxena shared.

“As per my cards, they should get married by October next year. Because after that, I can see some problems between them, some mutual differences. They should get married; it’s a very nice year for them.”

Whether or not they stick to the four-month card reading, the couple is already hitting major life milestones together. Alongside their official engagement on Desi Bling, Karan and Tejasswi recently moved into a lavish new apartment in Mumbai, signalling that they are actively building their future together.

While the actors themselves have yet to officially lock in a public wedding date, the stars and the tarot cards seem to suggest that a winter wedding would be the perfect next step for “TejRan.”

ALSO READ: Blast Box Office Collections Day 7: Arjun Sarja’s Blast Drops 20.3%, Nears Rs 35 Crore Worldwide

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Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know
Tags: Karan KundrraKaran Kundrra weddingTejasswi PrakashTejasswi Prakash on wedding with Karan KundrraTejasswi Prakash wedding

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Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know
Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Getting Married In Next 4 Months? Here’s What We Know

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