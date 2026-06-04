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Home > Business News > SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation

SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation

Can SpaceX's $75 billion IPO become the biggest in history? Explore its $1.75 trillion valuation, $135 share price, Starlink growth plans, and what it means for investors.

SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation
SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 09:34 IST

SpaceX IPO: Wall Street is preparing for liftoff as SpaceX targets the largest IPO in history. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is primed to make history with what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever. The private space and satellite communications giant is reportedly looking to raise around $75 billion in its public debut. That would value the company at almost $1.75tn and place it among the world’s most valuable companies. 

If the offering goes ahead as expected, it would easily beat the current record holder, Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion in its IPO in 2019. More importantly, the listing would provide public market investors with a rare opportunity to invest in Musk’s ambitious vision that includes space exploration, satellite communications, artificial intelligence and future Mars missions.

SpaceX Prices IPO At $135 Per Share

SpaceX reportedly intends to sell approximately 555.6 million shares at a fixed price of $135 per share. It would value the company at about $1.75 trillion based on an estimated 13 billion shares outstanding.

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SpaceX is expected to do the rare thing of setting the IPO price before the roadshow and book-building process with investors starts. Companies usually set a range, and demand from investors determines the final offering price. Analysts believe that Musk’s unconventionality drives the firm’s branding and investor confidence in the company.

While the IPO roadshow is set to begin this week, the firm may revise both its fundraising amount and the overall valuation after having heard investor feedback on both subjects.

Why Is SpaceX A Trillion Dollar Company?

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has transformed the space industry around the world in the past two decades. Leading the charge, SpaceX has revolutionised commercial space flight through reusable rocket tech. This has reduced the cost of launches dramatically and increased the number of missions.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 program, for example, has rewritten the rules about what reusable launch systems can achieve by successfully reusing its boosters over a hundred times without failure. This innovation has allowed SpaceX to take control of the commercial launch market and reach a substantial list of private and governmental contracts.

Also Read: Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? SpaceX IPO Filing Reveals The Math Behind The Big Bet

First Private Company Docks With International Space Station

SpaceX made history in 2012 when it became the first private company to send a spacecraft to dock with the International Space Station (ISS).

Since then, it has gone into cargo delivery, manned flights, satellite deployment and worldwide internet service via the Starlink satellite constellation. SpaceX is considered to be the most strategically important private technology firm in the world.

Where Will IPO Money Go?

The offering will likely be an all-primary offering. This means the money raised will go directly to SpaceX and not to current shareholders.

The company will use the proceeds from this transaction to speed up its next phase of growth, including:

Expansion of Starlink satellite internet network
Advanced AI computing infrastructure development
Future space exploration programs
Long-term Mars mission programmes

Another aspect of the IPO is a reported lock-in requirement that would prevent Musk from selling his SpaceX shares for at least 366 days after the listing, signalling his ongoing commitment to the company.

SpaceX Joining The Trillion-Dollar Club

This would put SpaceX into a very select group of companies worth over $1 trillion worldwide alongside the tech titans Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and NVIDIA. This valued $1.75 trillion would be among the top of these globally known firms.

The proposed valuation implies that investors believe in not only what SpaceX is doing today but also what it can do in the future, from satellite communications to artificial intelligence to technologies and markets not yet fully realised.

SpaceX Could Ignite a New IPO Boom

Market participants think that “SpaceX’s listing may spark a new wave of mega IPOs.” A number of high-profile private tech companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, are also under close scrutiny for possible public market debuts.

If it does go ahead, the SpaceX IPO would not only smash fundraising records but could also reshape investor appetite for large-scale tech and AI-driven offerings, potentially adding trillions of dollars in market capitalisation to global stock markets in the coming years.

What The SpaceX IPO Means For Investors 

The planned SpaceX IPO is much more than a fundraising exercise. This is an opportunity for investors to participate in one of the most ambitious technology stories of the century. The offering, with a target valuation of $1.75 trillion and a record-setting $75 billion raise, has the potential to redefine the IPO market and the future of commercial space exploration.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation
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SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation

SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation

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SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation
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SpaceX IPO: Can SpaceX Pull Off The Biggest IPO Ever? Elon Musk Eyes $75 Billion Raise At $1.75 Trillion Valuation
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