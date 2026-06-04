UP CNET Admit Card 2026 Released at abvmucet26.co.in for Post Basic BSc Nursing Exam, Check Download Steps and Exam Day Details

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Lucknow, has issued the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Common Nursing Entrance Test (UP CNET) 2026. Candidates appearing for the Post Basic BSc Nursing entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official entrance exam portal. The UP CNET is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2026. The entrance examination is a comprehensive test that will answer to students’ admission to post-basic BSc nursing programmes at participating institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Since the examination date is approaching fast, candidates are advised to access the portal and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

How to download UP CNET admit card 2026

Candidates should go to the official UP CNET portal and login using their credentials. Once they have accessed the dashboard, candidates can then download and print their hall tickets. Candidates should have more than one copy at hand in case they face any problems on the examination day.

The admit card is only available on the official UP CNET portal. In order to avoid inconvenience, students are advised to carry more than one printed copy of the admit card. This will keep the candidates prepared right from the very beginning.

What details are mentioned on UP CNET hall ticket

The UP CNET admit card contains several important details such as a candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, examination centre address, reporting time, examination date, and several other instructions issued by the university. It is very important for the students to cross-check all these details. A person with incorrect personal details or photograph can report the discrepancy to the concerned authorities for corrections.

University officials have urged students to make sure that all the details contained in the hall ticket match the candidate’s official records to avoid issues on the day of the exam.

Why is UP CNET important for nursing admission

The UP Common Nursing Entrance test is a crucial process for admissions for nursing aspirants going for post-basic BSc nursing courses. The marking given in the entrance test is important for admission into the participating colleges or institutions.

Thousands of candidates appear for the test annually, making it one of the biggest nursing entrance tests in the state. The release of the admit cards marks the last step of preparation before the examination. Candidates should go through the instructions shared for the examination and follow them thoroughly before the day of the test.

What to do before UP CNET examination

Since the examination has been scheduled to take place on 6th June, candidates should thoroughly read all the instructions written on the admit card and plan their travel to the examination centre if it is located outside their city. Candidates are advised to bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid proof of photo identity to the examination centre. Candidates should also visit the centre well in advance of the reporting time so that the verification process does not delay their process.

Further information related to the examination will be announced on the ABVMU website. We will update you with any announcement and all instructions for the day of the exam, so that your experience may be smooth.

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