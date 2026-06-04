India A Tri-Series 2026 Live Streaming: Why Sony Sports Decided to Broadcast Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Starrer Tournament

India A Tri-Series in Sri Lanka: In a last-minute adjustment, the India “A” tri-series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place in the island nation, will now be broadcast live. It is said to be believed that the one player driving this change is none other than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, he has been an enigma. However, it was his performance in the IPL 2026, which not only saw him being at the centre of all the attention but also saw him bag five awards. The source has revealed that fans as well as broadcasters appear to be pretty thrilled by the 15-year-old’s addition to the India ‘A’ squad. Sony Sports Network has made the decision to telecast the tournament live on its television and digital platforms.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi drives Sony to broadcast India A series

At the last moment, the broadcasters decided that the India A tri-series with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A will be televised live. It is largely due to the rising interest in the prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that the three-team series, starting from June 9 to June 21, in Dambulla has been made available for watching on Sony Sports channels and Sony LIV platform. With Sooryavanshi being one of the main reasons for excitement, the tournament involving the three sidelines, has a good chance of attracting a large viewership.

Broadcasters regard Sooryavanshi as the biggest attraction that can bring the audience closer to both online and television channels, based on the news. Presence of him has brought a little more focus to a competition that is usually sidelined in comparison with senior international matches. Making the decision of increasing the coverage shows the extent of popularity that this young player has gained within such a short time.

IPL 2026: How did Vaibhav Sooryavanhi’s performance elevated him to such great heights?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to be named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in IPL 2026. The left-handed batter scored 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30 and bagged as many as five awards, ₹55 lakhs, and a TATA Sierra SUV car during IPL 2026 Awards. However, the biggest reward for his performance in the tournament came how he became a fan-favourite. From young children around his age to people who would be old enough to be his grandparents, everyone wanted to see Sooryavanshi in action. The rise in his fame during the tournament led Sony Sports to bag the rights for the upcoming India A tri-series in Sri Lanka.

India A schedule for Sri Lanka tri-series

Match Teams Date (2026) Time Venue Status 1st Match Sri Lanka A vs India A June 9 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin 2nd Match Afghanistan A vs India A June 11 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin 3rd Match Sri Lanka A vs India A June 15 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin 4th Match Afghanistan A vs India A June 17 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin Final TBA vs TBA June 21 11:00 Dambulla Match yet to begin

The India A tri-series will kick off on the 9th of June against the hosts, Sri Lanka A. The series will also feature Afghanistan A. The three teams will play two against each of their opponent. The two teams with most points will play in the final on the 21st of June.

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