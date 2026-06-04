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Home > World News > Will Tarsem Singh Be Deported? Indian National Faces Homicide Charges After Death of Pregnant Teen In Ohio Crash

Will Tarsem Singh Be Deported? Indian National Faces Homicide Charges After Death of Pregnant Teen In Ohio Crash

Indian national Tarsem Singh faces vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless homicide charges in Ohio after a crash that killed 17-year-old pregnant teen Ashlee Holmes.

Tarsem Singh charged in the case is an Indian national living illegally in the US (IMAGE: X)
Tarsem Singh charged in the case is an Indian national living illegally in the US (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 10:53 IST

OHIO CRIME:  Tarsem Singh, an Indian national, faces charges of vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless homicide in the US after his Jeep struck and killed a 17-year-old pregnant teen in Ohio. Newsweek reports that Singh could be sent back to India if the authorities decide to deport him. ICE has placed a detainer on Singh, which means he’ll stay in custody and face possible deportation after his criminal trial wraps up. The jury is set to hear his case between August 17 and 21.

Will Tarsem Singh be deported? 

The young woman who died was actually pregnant with Singh’s baby. Her mother, Annette Holmes, has spoken in support of deportation. She’s made it clear she doesn’t want Singh, who is 33, to stay in the US after what happened to her daughter and the unborn child.

According to the victims’ family, Singh, an Indian national living in the US illegally, was the father of 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes’ unborn child. According to Newsweek, Ashlee attempted to break up with the man several times but failed to do so. 

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“Nobody should ever deserve to die while pregnant with their first kid,” Annette Holmes, 40, told Newsweek. At the end of the day, it wasn’t illegal for him to come here at all; they can send his ass anywhere he wants to. He’s OK with it going away for good, I say, I’m OK with him being kicked out of the country permanently.

How was pregnant teen Ashlee Holmes killed?

The police say Ashlee was a passenger in a Range Rover Velar when it crashed on Feb. 16. Singh did not stop for police and, during a high-speed pursuit, deputies hit her speeding around 100 miles an hour before her car crashed, authorities said.

According to Newsweek, the Range Rover had been initially clocked at 79mph in a 55mph zone, but was said to have reached speeds over 120mph during a pursuit by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It rolled off a curve, went off road and crashed into a Jeep before flipping over several times. When the car crashed, Ashlee was thrown out of it. The Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report says she was killed due to her injuries, and her unborn child was also killed.

ALSO READ: Major Setback For Donald Trump As House Passes Resolution To Restrict POTUS’ Authority In Iran Conflict    

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Will Tarsem Singh Be Deported? Indian National Faces Homicide Charges After Death of Pregnant Teen In Ohio Crash
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Will Tarsem Singh Be Deported? Indian National Faces Homicide Charges After Death of Pregnant Teen In Ohio Crash
Will Tarsem Singh Be Deported? Indian National Faces Homicide Charges After Death of Pregnant Teen In Ohio Crash
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