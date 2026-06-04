Netanyahu Using Epstein Videos To Blackmail Trump? Explosive Call Leaked Amid Iran War

NETANYAHU VS TRUMP: Looks like the friendship between Trump and Netanyahu might have gone sour. Amid the US-Iran war, an explosive call leak has raised eyebrows and has left people wondering if things are no longer good between the two global leaders. Several conspiracy theories have surfaced on the Internet, especially after Trump acknowledged calling Netanyahu ‘f**king crazy’ over a phone call. Is it possible Netanyahu might be controlling or blackmailing Trump by using Epstein files? Let’s break this down.

Explosive call leak between Trump and Netanyahu

Trump said the war would last just a few weeks, but here we are, four months in and no clear end in sight. The fighting has rattled the global economy, too. People are worried about oil: crude prices are stuck just under $100 a barrel, and no one’s sure when things will calm down.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to brush off talk of tension with Trump. When reporters asked him about Trump’s confession. He actually called Netanyahu “f***ing crazy” during an argument about Israel’s strikes in Lebanon, Netanyahu played it cool. He told CNBC that he and Trump might have their “tactical disagreements” on handling the war, but said they still “agree on many things.”

Netanyahu’s main point? Iran. He keeps saying Iran is a real threat, not just for Israel but also for the United States. He insisted that the world can’t let Iran develop nuclear weapons.

Where did this dust-up between Trump and Netanyahu start?

It all goes back to a phone call. The U.S. was scrambling to stop the war from dragging in even more countries, especially with Iran pulling the plug on talks after Israel ramped up attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut. During that call, Trump didn’t hold back. He told Netanyahu, “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Trump later walked back his tone a bit, saying he wasn’t really angry; a “little bit perturbed” was how he put it. Washington was just hoping Israel would cool things down in Lebanon, so those stalled talks with Iran could get moving again. But with everything that’s happened, it’s obvious: these “tactical disagreements” run pretty deep.

Is Netanyahu using Epstein videos to blackmail Trump?

Online rumours have been swirling that Benjamin Netanyahu has a “compromising video” or evidence of U.S. President Donald Trump being entangled in a relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and is leveraging that information to sway or manipulate Trump’s political choices.

This has not been demonstrated. There are photos, videos and public reports of Trump socializing and doing business with Epstein in the 1980s and 1990s. Epstein had a number of close political, business and entertainment associates. Some people in the conspiracy theory camp are suggesting that intelligence officials might have gotten dirt on Epstein’s friends and associates.

On that speculation, there are some online commentators who believe that Israel, Netanyahu, or Israeli intelligence agencies have incriminating information on Trump and are holding it over him. The theory has been backed by the fact that Trump has supported Israel in both of his administrations, such as policies that dealt well with the Israeli government.

These claims are yet unconfirmed and unverified.

There is public proof that Trump and Epstein have been socially acquainted for years. There’s other evidence that their relationship later soured and Trump has said he has nothing to do with Epstein. No court has ever convicted Trump of any crime related to Epstein, and no evidence has been confirmed that Netanyahu, or Israeli authorities, have any secret recordings they can use to blackmail him. The theory tends to be magnified when there are more flare-ups regarding U.S.-Israel relations, co-operation or Middle East conflicts.

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