Netanyahu Reacts To Trump Truce, Warns Beirut Strikes If Hezbollah Attacks Continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that his country intends to carry out its previously planned military operations targeting Beirut if Hezbollah continues its attacks against northern Israel. The warning came after US President Donald Trump announced earlier in the evening that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would not advance into the Lebanese capital and that both sides would halt hostilities, suggesting a temporary cessation of active combat had been agreed upon.

Netanyahu Reaffirms Israel’s Military Position

Defending Israel’s military stance, Netanyahu clarified the government’s position in a Hebrew-language statement, saying, ‘I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position remains unchanged.’ The Israeli leader also stressed that diplomatic discussions would not interrupt ongoing military activities, adding, ‘At the same time, the IDF will continue operating in southern Lebanon as planned.’

The exact terms of the truce announced by Trump remain unclear, with conflicting signals emerging from Washington, Jerusalem, Hezbollah, and Beirut. Netanyahu’s statement was released roughly two hours after Trump publicly outlined the ceasefire arrangement, fueling speculation that the diplomatic initiative had been strongly encouraged by the US administration.

Trump Announces Sudden Diplomatic Breakthrough

The public disagreement emerged shortly after Israel authorized military operations targeting Beirut’s southern districts while also pledging to intensify its campaign against Hezbollah.

Trump just got off the phone with Netanyahu — Israel just CANCELLED the invasion of Beirut!

Troops already on the way have turned back. Hezbollah agreed to an immediate ceasefire!

One call from Trump = instant peace.

The Deal Maker is BACK! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IEjP0BIu8g — Alexander Pierce (@Kaique0819) June 1, 2026

Explaining the sudden diplomatic shift, Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, ‘I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and there will be no troops going to Beirut,’ adding that military forces moving toward the Lebanese capital had been instructed to withdraw.

Hezbollah Reportedly Agrees To Halt Attacks

The US president also claimed that Hezbollah had agreed to stop hostilities through separate diplomatic channels. ‘Likewise, through highly placed representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop, that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,’ he noted.

Despite the announcement, significant doubts remain regarding the durability of any ceasefire due to the deep-rooted nature of the conflict. Lebanon has spent months caught amid broader regional tensions that intensified after a joint American-Israeli military operation targeting Iranian interests.

Beirut Residents Continue To Face Displacement

Since then, southern Lebanon has witnessed increasing instability, forcing thousands of residents living on Beirut’s southern outskirts to flee their homes following Israeli evacuation warnings. Against this backdrop, Trump’s diplomatic intervention carried substantial influence over military decision-making on the ground.

According to Israeli media reports, planned strikes on Beirut were postponed following direct appeals from Washington. Regional media outlets indicated that the United States urged Israel to temporarily suspend military operations to give diplomatic efforts a chance to advance, despite earlier indications that Israel’s strategic plans had been coordinated with American officials.

While the pause in fighting may provide temporary relief, the underlying ideological and territorial disputes remain unresolved. The Israeli government continues to argue that Hezbollah’s military presence near its northern border is unacceptable, while the Lebanese group maintains its role within a broader Iranian-backed regional alliance.

Iran-US Diplomatic Tensions Deepen

The growing regional crisis has also complicated diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran. Iranian media outlets reported that Tehran suspended active negotiations with the United States in response to the military campaign in Lebanon, arguing that the operations undermined existing ceasefire understandings.

Trump Sends Mixed Signals On Iran Talks

At the same time, President Trump has offered differing assessments regarding the future of negotiations with Iran. Shortly before announcing the Israel-Lebanon breakthrough, he stated that he had not been informed in advance about Iran’s diplomatic position.

The Republican leader also expressed little concern about the possibility of negotiations collapsing, indicating that he was prepared to wait if necessary. However, only minutes later, he appeared to strike a different tone, adding another layer of uncertainty to the rapidly evolving situation by posting on Truth Social, ‘Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.’

(Inputs From ANI)

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