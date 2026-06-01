LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk India-France bilateral trade UK India cbse signature forgery Ali Fazal Raakh DCA rules for UAE Abhijeet Dipke apple Aviation Security Delhi University EPFO aiadmk
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies

‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies

Student groups AISA and KYS protested outside the Education Ministry in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak, CUET-UG exam delays and concerns around CBSE's marking portal.

Protests outside education ministry (Image: X/ ANI)
Protests outside education ministry (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 19:35 IST

Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) staged a protest outside the Ministry of Education in New Delhi on Monday, adding to the growing anger over the NEET-UG paper leak, the delay in CUET-UG examinations and concerns surrounding the CBSE’s digital evaluation system. The demonstration came at a time when students across the country are questioning the handling of major examinations, with fresh Student protests emerging over repeated controversies involving the education system. Several protesters were later detained by the police during the demonstration outside the ministry.

Reports say that the latest Student protests also coincided with a call for a larger demonstration by the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, announced on social media that he would return to India on June 6 and urged supporters to join a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Anger over exams spills onto the streets

As per reports, the protesters gathered outside the ministry said their frustration was driven by a series of controversies that have shaken confidence in national-level examinations. Demonstrators questioned why accountability had not been fixed despite repeated concerns raised by students and parents.

Speaking to reporters during the Student protests, one participant said, “We were here protesting against the leak that has been happening… Why is the government not demanding the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan?” The protester further argued that the recent paper leak controversies showed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the present education ministry were “not competent to handle the exam structure”.

Police personnel later detained several individuals participating in the demonstration. Even as the protest unfolded, calls for action against those responsible for examination-related failures continued to gain momentum online and offline.

From NEET controversy to CBSE scrutiny

Reports say that the current wave of Student protests can be traced back to the NEET-UG examination controversy. Demands for Pradhan’s resignation intensified after the National Testing Agency announced that the NEET-UG examination held on May 3 would be cancelled following a paper leak.

Fresh criticism also emerged after a 19-year-old hacker flagged alleged vulnerabilities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking portal shortly after Class 12 results were declared. The development added another layer of scrutiny to the functioning of institutions linked to school and entrance examinations.

CUET glitch adds to growing frustration

The anger surrounding the education ministry deepened further after technical problems disrupted the CUET-UG examination process. According to reports, a glitch delayed the start of the morning shift by three to four hours at several centres across the country.

Such delay has led to complaints from the students as well as the parents who were already dissatisfied with the examination issues. Issues ranging from NEET, CBSE to CUET have made students’ protest an expression of the demand for change within the examination system of the country.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Portal Delayed: When Will Verification and Re-Evaluation Applications Begin?    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies
Tags: cbsehome-hero-pos-2neetStudents protest

RELATED News

This Is Your Moment in Indian Legal History. Don’t Miss It.

Diagnoses, Tips and Care for Dengue amid Monsoon Surge

BigBloc Construction Ltd Reports Revenue from Operations of Rs. 283.42 crore in FY26, a rise of 26.2 Percent Y-o-Y

TMC Expels 2 MLAs Amid Signature Forgery Case

Cordlife India’s “Save The Sibling” Initiative Brings New Hope for Thalassemia Families

LATEST NEWS

UK Trade Secretary In New Delhi To Progress Next Stage Of Trading Relationship

‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies

Cordlife India’s “Save The Sibling” Initiative Brings New Hope for Thalassemia Families

Vijay’s Thanksgiving Rally In Trichy Draws Massive Crowds | WATCH

WWE RAW (June 1, 2026): Full Match Card, King & Queen of The Ring Matches, Start Time, Live Streaming and Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Pakistan & Rest of the World

Raakh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Ali Fazal And Sonali Bendre’s Thriller?

DGCA New Rules For Flyers

Samsung Surpasses Micron, Becomes World’s Largest Automotive Memory Chip Supplier

‘Meet Me at the Airport’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Delhi Protest, Reveals Step-by-Step Jantar Mantar Plan

Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies
‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies
‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies
‘Who Will Take Responsibility?’: Students Protest Outside Education Ministry Amid NEET, CBSE Controversies

QUICK LINKS