Vijay’s Thanksgiving Rally In Trichy Draws Massive Crowds; Here’s What The Minister Said In His Speech

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay drew massive crowds during his thanksgiving rally in Trichy, marking his first major public address after assuming office. Supporters gathered in large numbers as Vijay thanked voters, praised party workers and delivered an emotional speech that quickly became a major talking point across the state. One of the most discussed moments of the rally came when Vijay told supporters that he considered himself a servant of the people rather than someone holding a position of power. His remarks received loud cheers from the crowd and were widely shared on social media.

The statement was considered a move to show a people-centric profile after assuming the chief minister ship and also to show his closeness to everyday people.

A Heap Of People Turns Rally Into Power Show

The Trichy rally saw a large turnout, with supporters coming from districts to attend the gathering. The rally was viewed as Vijay’s first major political outreach programme since taking office and served as a demonstration of his growing support base.

Large crowds filled the venue well before the speech began, while party workers described the event as a thanksgiving meeting dedicated to voters who backed the party during the elections.

Vijay Thanks Voters And Party Cadre

During his address, Vijay expressed gratitude to voters for placing their trust in his leadership. He also thanked party workers for their efforts during the election campaign and acknowledged their contribution to the party’s success.

JUST IN: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s full speech from thanks giving meet in Trichy.#TVKThanksTrichy #TVKVijay pic.twitter.com/e6dv8mdtX8 — Hemanth Mahendiran™ (@HMahendiran) June 1, 2026

The thanksgiving meeting in #Trichy began with Tamil Thai Vazhthu as #TVK chief and #CMVijay arrived on stage dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, without his trademark coat. He greeted the thousands of supporters gathered at the venue. Ministers Rajmohan and Bussy N.… pic.twitter.com/1ad2Z0j9LG — Vivanesh Parthiban (@VivaneshTNIE) June 1, 2026

He stressed that the responsibility of governance belonged to the entire administration and assured supporters that the government would focus on fulfilling its promises.

Message To Critics And Political Opponents

Vijay also appeared to respond to critics during the speech, saying that his government would remain focused on public welfare rather than political attacks. He called on his supporters to stay disciplined and keep working for the people instead of seeking unnecessary confrontations.

Observers said that parts of the speech were sent as a communication to political adversaries, while also trying to showcase his government as governance and development centered.

First Major Public Address After Taking Office

Vijay only spoke for few minutes during his oath of office, but this time his participation at Trichy rally was his first thorough address to the public after becoming chief minister. It had political implications as it was an opportunity for Vijay to address his supporters and make his manifesto public. The rally’s heavy footfall and emotional tone has further fueled speculations of Vijay’s growing political clout in Tamil Nadu.

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