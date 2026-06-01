LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks delta air lines EPFO aiadmk apple 22k gold rate kuwait attack Barack Obama business news Gujarat Titans bus AAT 2026 Asian markets today chennai commercial cylinder Ceasefire talks
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry

Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry

A social media influencer from Kanpur was found dead at her in-laws’ home in Lucknow, sparking allegations of dowry harassment and murder.

Lucknow influencer dies, dowry allegation surface (IMAGE: X)
Lucknow influencer dies, dowry allegation surface (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 11:50 IST

LUCKNOW CRIME:  A social media influencer died at her in-laws’ house in Lucknow, and her family is calling it murder tied to dowry demands. Mansi, who lived in Kanpur, married Sagar Rajput earlier in 2024. Both of them had a big social media presence. Sagar had nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram. Her family says they gave Sagar’s family Rs 7 lakh in cash plus other household gifts, but it was never enough. According to them, Rajput’s family kept asking for more, especially a car. They claim Mansi faced constant taunts and insults because her dowry wasn’t big enough.

Lucknow influencer dies, dowry allegations surface

It didn’t stop there. When they refused to give more, Mansi told her family she was being physically and mentally tortured. Her parents tried to help; they went to Lucknow several times to talk things through and support her.

Then, on Saturday, Mansi’s family got the news that she had died by suicide. They don’t believe it. They say Sagar and his family murdered her over the dowry, then hanged her body, trying to make it look like suicide. The case is under investigation, but her family insists on foul play.

You Might Be Interested In

An FIR of the dowry death case has been filed against Rajput along with five other family members of his, citing the written complaint of the deceased’s family, an official said. The accused in the case are Sagar Rajput, father-in-law of the victim, Rajesh; her brother-in-law, Anu; her sisters-in-law, Barkha and Chandni; and her paternal aunt-in-law, Asha. Rajput is now being interrogated while in custody.

Recent dowry cases in India

The charges regarding dowry come at a time when there is already an ongoing investigation into the dowry death case of the model, Twisha Sharma, in Bhopal, which has been making headlines for the past two weeks. In another such case in Lucknow, dowry charges have emerged in connection with the death case of Shweta Singh.

MUST READ: Chennai Bar Fight Turns Fatal. 18-Year-Old Sri Lankan Refugee Killed After Bar Brawl Escalates Into Deadly Road Rage Incident

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry
Tags: latest crime newsLUCKNOWLucknow crime newsLucknow influencertrending news

RELATED News

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident

Delhi Weather Today (1 June 2026): Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Areas; Temperature Around 40°C

TMC In Trouble? 60 MLAs Missing From Kalighat Meeting

Kanpur Slab Collapse: Several B.Ed Aspirants Fall Into Drain | WATCH

Tourist Opens Fire In Kasol After Argument, 4 Arrested | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

26-Year-Old Indian-Origin Delta Pilot Killed in Georgia Helicopter Crash Hours After Wedding

Virat Kohli-Linked Influencer LizLaz Attends IPL 2026 Final as RCB Beat Gujarat Titans | See Pics

Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 4: Antony Varghese Film Sees Major Weekend Dip, Nears Rs 8 crore Net Domestically

EPFO 3.0: EPFO UPI Withdrawal; New Rules, Login & Passbook Guide

Telangana TET 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check TG TET Dates, Shift Timings and Paper-Wise Timetable

K Annamalai Set to Leave BJP? Former BJP Chief Rumoured To Launch ‘New Movement’ in Tamil Nadu

The Cube Club Creates World Record with 10,000 Plant Green Installation, Celebrates 1 Lakh Tree Plantation Milestone with Jackie Shroff

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Daphne Joy's 50-Second Tape Breaks Internet

Upcoming Phone Launches In June 2026: Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Redmi And More Coming To India

Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry

Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry
Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry
Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry
Who Was Mansi? Lucknow Influencer Dies Nearly 6 Months After Marriage, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Torture Over Dowry

QUICK LINKS