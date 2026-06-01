Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Container Overturns Near Missing Link

A terrible accident happened on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday morning. This accident resulted in the deaths of two people. Left three others hurt, including an elderly woman. The accident occurred on the part of the road that goes to Mumbai near the section called the ‘Missing Link’. A big container lost control hit vehicles and turned over. The people who help in emergencies, including the Highway Safety Patrol and local rescue teams quickly went to the scene. They took the people to a nearby hospital and started to clear the road. The bad accident caused a lot of traffic to stop. People could not move on the important highway for hours.

The Fatal Collision

The accident happened early in the morning when it is hard to see. People often drive too fast. A big container was going down the Expressway towards Mumbai when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The heavy trailer moved across the lanes hit a tempo and a car and then turned over on its side. The impact was so strong that it crushed the vehicles killing two people right away and trapping the other passengers inside the broken cars.

Emergency Response and Casualties

Local people and the highway patrol quickly told everyone about the accident and emergency medical teams and the IRB infrastructure patrol came quickly. The rescuers used tools to cut through the broken metal and pull out the people who were still alive. One of the people who was hurt was a woman who had many bad fractures and injuries inside her body. All three people who were hurt were helped at the scene by emergency technicians before being taken to the Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital for more medical care. The doctors said that while they are very hurt they are being watched closely.

Traffic Paralysis on the ‘Missing Link’

The big accident caused a lot of problems on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The container that turned over blocked the road and people could not use the new ‘Missing Link’ section for over an hour. As traffic started to back up for kilometers the people in charge of the highway had to quickly move the traffic to the old Pune-Mumbai highway to make things better. Big machines were brought to the spot to lift the container off the road. The broken things could be removed from the asphalt.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

The police in Khopoli have started an investigation to find out what caused the accident. They are trying to see if the vehicle had a problem like the brakes failing or if the driver was too tired. This new accident has made people worry more about the safety of commercial vehicles on the Expressway. Experts say that it is very important to make sure people do not drive fast and that the vehicles are checked regularly to prevent such bad accidents in the future. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is an important road and the safety of the people who use it is crucial. The accident is a reminder that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway needs to be safe, for everyone, including the people who drive on it every day.

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