36 Year Old Noida Engineer Goes Missing During 8 Day Uttarakhand Trek, Camera Found Near Pindar River

A 36 year old engineer from Noida has gone missing during an eight day trek to the Pindari Glacier in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district. Rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been carrying out a search operation for him since Friday after he did not show up at the meeting point during the trek. Officials later managed to recover his camera near the banks of the Pindar River though the difficult weather conditions keeps affecting the rescue operation.

36 Year Old Noida Engineer Goes Missing Near Pindar River During Uttarakhand Trek

Engineer Abhishek Chauhan was trekking with a porter and he was on his way back to Khati the last village on the Pindari Glacier route. The journey usually takes around eight days and the glacier sits at about 3,800 meters above sea level.

As Circle Officer Ajay Shah said, Chauhan told the porter to move ahead, while he stayed back for some period of time to take some pictures but later he never actually arrived at the agreed meeting point.

“He said he had to capture a few pictures and would meet him (the porter) at the Maggi point a few kilometres ahead. When the porter could not find Chauhan, he searched the area. As hours passed, the porter informed the police on Friday evening,” said Sah.

Camera Found Near Pindar River Where Noida Engineer Goes Missing

Rescue teams have been searching around a 9 kilometre area for the past two days, officials said. Officials have also used a drone to scan the region but several areas are still difficult to reach.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said that a team of 15 rescue workers was dispatched to the site. But the search operation had to be halted on Saturday due to heavy rain and bad weather conditions.

“A team was deployed along the Pindar River, and they found his camera on the banks of the river. We have been searching for him along the banks. The weather remains adverse, rendering it difficult to sustain the rescue operation. One team each from the forest (department) and police have also been searching the area,” Yaduvanshi said.

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