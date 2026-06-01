Asian Markets Today, June 1: Asia Stocks Rise As AI Cheer Offsets Iran Deal Uncertainty; South Korea Hits Record High

Asian markets opened June positively as investors continued to buy technology and semiconductor stocks amid rising uncertainty about developments in the Middle East. Higher crude prices reflected fears that a US-Iran deal may not materialise as quickly as the markets wanted, while regional stocks were boosted by a healthy appetite for AI-related stocks and chipmakers.

In Asia, equity markets cheered as South Korea and Japan led the way with rising technology shares. Geopolitics dominated the news while US officials said talks with Iran were ‘a long way’ from being resolved. Strong tech trade and rising oil prices made for optimistic sentiment on the continent.

Tech stocks extend the rally

Investors kept their focus on technology stocks with buying across the region driven by excitement about artificial intelligence and demand for semiconductors.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose nearly 1%, adding to last week’s strong gains that saw the benchmark hit fresh record highs. SoftBank capitalised on investor optimism for AI-connected companies, leapfrogging Toyota Motor Corp to become Japan’s most valuable listed company. SoftBank is one of the biggest winners from the AI boom, thanks to its investments in tech ventures including its OpenAI exposure.

South Korea at the forefront of regional gains

In Asia, South Korea led the trend, with the Kospi rising 4.36 per cent to another all-time record of 8,845.

The share price of Samsung Electronics shot up by nearly 10 per cent in the day as reports emerged of its first shipment of high-bandwidth memory chips to customers, encouraging expectations that demand for advanced chips remains robust.

Overall the region did even better than South Korea. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan was up 1.6%, with Taiwan riding strong demand for semiconductor stocks after solid gains last week.

Robust chip demand shows up in export records

South Korea’s latest trade figures pointed to the resilience of demand for tech products.

Exports hit a record $87.75 billion in May, the fastest annual rate of growth in more than 40 years, the country said. The figures show ongoing demand from around the world for chips, data centres and high-performance computing hardware. Investors are also awaiting Computex, the technology show held in Taiwan, when Nvidia boss Jensen Huang is expected to discuss his company’s latest products and strategies. Investors will hope for any clues that might signal where the sector is headed.

Oil prices continue to rally amid ongoing Middle East tensions

Geopolitical factors are clearly a factor for the oil market, and share prices rose.

The chances of an early resolution to the US-Iran standoff are diminishing, renewing fears about the supply of energy from the region, Reuters reported. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth hinted that Washington was ready to resume military action if talks collapsed. President Donald Trump recently said there was “no hurry” to finalise a deal with Iran.

The continuing Israeli military operation against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon further stoked tensions. “While uncertainties remain, the acute risk phase for the global economy should be over if tankers can begin moving again,” Michael Feroli, head of U.S. economics at JPMorgan, told Reuters. “Still, not everything would return to its pre-conflict place – oil prices are likely to remain elevated for some time, as inventories get rebuilt and the supply infrastructure in the Middle East is repaired.”

This sentiment translated through to the markets as Brent crude increased by 2.41% to $93.32 a barrel, with the US WTI increasing by 2.77% to $89.78.

Hong Kong moves ahead as China falls behind

The rally was not everywhere in the region.

In China, markets were relatively quiet, with fears about China’s economic rebound keeping sentiment down. Factory activity in China flatlined in May, as suggested by last week’s survey data.

China’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, but the Shanghai Composite managed to add 0.54%. Sentiment in regional markets was positive, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.67%.

Elsewhere, Australia’s ASX 200 shed 0.15% and Japan’s broader Topix index fell 0.22%.

What investors should watch today

As investors head into June, two major themes will be in focus: the strength of the tech sector and developments out of the Middle East.

The rally in chipmakers and technology stocks remains a reflection of investors’ sustained confidence in long-term growth opportunities. Any advance in U.S.-Iran talks, in the interim, is apt to influence both oil prices and overall market mood. But in the short term at least, it seems likely that a rally driven by technology will hold investors’ interest, despite persistent geopolitical jitters in the background.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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