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Home > Education News > AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Rank Card, Final Answer Key, Toppers List and Counselling Updates

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Rank Card, Final Answer Key, Toppers List and Counselling Updates

AP EAMCET Result 2026 will be declared today by JNTU Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE, along with the final answer key and rank cards.

AP EAMCET 2026
AP EAMCET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 10:12 IST

The result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2026 (AP EAMCET) will be announced by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates will also be informed about the final answer key and a list of toppers in all streams. Hundreds of candidates could have appeared for the entrance exam, and gurus will be all set to check their results.

When will AP EAMCET Result 2026 be announced

Results for AP EAMCET 2026 will be announced on June 1 on the official website of APSCHE. Candidates who took the exam conducted between May 12 and 20 will be able to check their result, rank, and interview status online.

The result announcement follows after the answer key challenge. The obstructions made by the candidates for the answer key were evaluated by subject experts before final answer key was prepared.

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How to check AP EAMCET 2026 rank card

Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2026 rank card by going to the official website and signing in with their credentials. For checking the result, the candidates have to provide the registration number and hall ticket number in the specified login window. They can then view the scorecard and rank on the screen. Candidates are suggested to take the rank card and place it on their record books, as it will be needed at the time of counselling and admission procedure.

What information will be present on AP EAMCET score card

AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard will have a number of essential details pertaining to a candidate’s performance in the test itself. Information like subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status and state rank is among the ones that will be provided on a rank card. Personal details like candidate name, registration number, and examination stream will also be included. Candidates need to check all the information and bring any errors on notice through the official channel if needed. 

Will AP EAMCET final answer key be released today

The final answer key will also be expected to be published after the result declaration. The final key has been prepared keeping in mind objections to a provisional answer key released on May 25. The final answer key release will provide the transparency factor to the process of the evaluation and will help the candidates to know how were the final scores of their applicants calculated. The objection window for the provisional answer key remained open till May 27.

What are AP EAMCET qualifying marks and past trends?

The candidate normally needs to earn a minimum of 25 percent of the maximum marks to qualify in AP EAMCET. Some relaxation may be granted to reserved category candidates as per the state norms.

The recent years have recorded a strong response to the exam. Over 3.62 lakh candidates registered for AP EAMCET 2025, while more than 2.57 lakh qualified, with a passing percentage of 75.67 percent. The stream of engineering continues to attract the maximum number of aspirants, while agriculture and pharmacy had comparatively better pass percentages.

When will AP EAMCET 2026 counselling start

After the results declaration, the APSCHE is expected to release the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling schedule, and the process will be expected to start in June or July, although the exact dates are yet to be announced. The process will involve registration, verification of certificates, web option entry and seat allotment rounds. Candidates need to keep necessary documents like the rank cards, hall tickets, mark sheets and category certificates. The result is expected to be declared today, candidates will soon get an idea of their admission eligibility and their participation in the counselling process.


Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Results Declared: Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1, IIT Delhi Zone Dominates Top Ranks

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AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Rank Card, Final Answer Key, Toppers List and Counselling Updates
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