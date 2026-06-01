What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex, Nifty Face Global Uncertainty Amid US-Iran Talks

Stock Market Today: Markets May Yawn, But Stock Pickers Could Have Plenty to Cheer. The stock market looks set to begin Monday with a yawn rather than a roar. Sensex and Nifty are likely to open cautiously as investors navigate a growing list of global uncertainties, with the US-Iran situation continuing to be the biggest wildcard. Geopolitical headlines are expected to keep volatility alive, so traders may want to keep their coffee close and their stop-losses even closer. While the benchmark indices could spend much of the session moving sideways, the real action may be happening beneath the surface. Supported by strong earnings and ample domestic liquidity, select midcap and smallcap stocks could once again steal the spotlight and keep market conversations buzzing.
Stock Market On Friday
Right when it seemed like the market might just coast into the weekend, kind of quietly, the bears showed up for a very theatrical final round. The selling pressure sort of ramped up hard in the last hour, and benchmark indices dipped sharply. The Sensex tumbled 1,092 points, or 1.44%, to end at 74,775.74, and the Nifty 50 slid 359 points, or 1.50%, finishing the day at 23,547.75. That late-session drop really caught a lot of traders by surprise, and it pretty much erased any hope of a calm, steady close. So now investors roll into the new week with caution, keeping a close eye to figure out if Friday’s sell-off is a warning signal or merely a short-lived jolt.
What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today?
US-Iran Talks: Hope on the Table, Uncertainty in the Air
The US and Iran spent the weekend trading messages about a proposed ceasefire framework, so yeah, markets got yet another reason to stay glued to geopolitics. A big part of the conversation, according to reports, seems to include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is basically one of the world’s most crucial energy thoroughfares. The talks do point to both sides still being engaged, but investors aren’t really buying that a final settlement is just about to happen. For now, traders are treating every headline like it might jolt prices, and risk appetite is still being kept firmly on a short leash.
Israel-Lebanon Tensions: Another Flashpoint for Markets
Right when investors were already following the US-Iran angle, another trouble spot pulled focus. Israel reportedly expanded its military operations in Lebanon, keeping friction with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group very much on the front burner. This conflict adds yet another layer of uncertainty to a global market that’s already nervous, kind of waiting for the next turn. And for investors, it’s not only about what’s happening on the ground, because if things intensify, it can ripple into oil prices, regional stability, and even the wider market mood. Basically, geopolitics keeps getting a lot of screen time in the market story.
4 Things That Could Drive Dalal Street This Week
- RBI Monetary Policy in Focus: Investors will be closely watching the RBI’s upcoming policy decision for clues on interest rates, liquidity measures, and the central bank’s outlook on growth and inflation.
- US-Iran Talks Remain a Wildcard: Markets are keeping a close eye on developments in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations. Any sign of a breakthrough-or a fresh escalation-could quickly influence global risk sentiment.
- India-US Trade Talks Begin: Trade discussions between India and the US are scheduled from June 1–4 in New Delhi. Investors will be looking for progress on an interim trade agreement that could strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
- FPI Flows Under the Spotlight: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in May, pulling out ₹32,963 crore from Indian equities. Total FPI outflows in 2026 have now crossed ₹2.24 lakh crore, making foreign fund activity a key market monitor.
Domestic & Global Market Cues To Watch Today
Global Market Cues
- Mixed Asian Markets: Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.78%, while Topix slipped 0.30%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.40%, but Kosdaq fell 1.58%. MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan edged up 0.20%, while Hang Seng futures signaled a weaker opening.
- Wall Street Ends at Record Highs: The Dow Jones rose 0.72%, the S&P 500 gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq added 0.21%, extending their recent winning streaks.
- Tech Stocks Remain in Focus: Strong gains were seen in Dell (+32.8%), Microsoft (+5.45%), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (+12.6%), and Super Micro Computer (+11.6%). Meanwhile, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple ended lower.
- Geopolitical Risks Stay Elevated: Investors continue to monitor US-Iran ceasefire discussions and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Israel’s expanded military operations in Lebanon and tensions involving Hezbollah remain key market concerns.
- Japan Manufacturing Activity Expands: Japan’s Manufacturing PMI eased to 54.5 in May from 55.1 in April but remained firmly in expansion territory.
Commodities Today
Currency/Index
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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