Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump's New AI Post Goes Viral

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

The UN Security Council is meeting an emergency session Monday because Israel has captured its medieval castle of Beaufort in Lebanon, diplomats told AFP. The meeting was requested by France and will take place immediately after an emergency meeting over the crash of a Russian drone into a Romanian apartment building, which is scheduled for 3:00 pm (1900 GMT), the sources said.

Top Iranian negotiator and Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has once again targeted the US. He stated that ‘enemy’s promise’ should not be believed but only results can be objective, IRNA reported. He also added that no deal would be done until the ‘nation’s rights are secured’.

US President Donald Trump, in a highly artificial and stylised manner, posted on social media a “portrayal” of himself using artificial intelligence to create a picture of him in a high-end military uniform and pointing up. Adding to the confrontational tone of the post was a cryptic caption that read, ‘YOU’RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED.’

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