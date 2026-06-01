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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral

🕒 Updated: June 1, 2026 07:55:37 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Kumar Singh

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump's New AI Post Goes Viral

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES
US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

The UN Security Council is meeting an emergency session Monday because Israel has captured its medieval castle of Beaufort in Lebanon, diplomats told AFP. The meeting was requested by France and will take place immediately after an emergency meeting over the crash of a Russian drone into a Romanian apartment building, which is scheduled for 3:00 pm (1900 GMT), the sources said.

Top Iranian negotiator and Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has once again targeted the US. He stated that ‘enemy’s promise’ should not be believed but only results can be objective, IRNA reported. He also added that no deal would be done until the ‘nation’s rights are secured’.

US President Donald Trump, in a highly artificial and stylised manner, posted on social media a “portrayal” of himself using artificial intelligence to create a picture of him in a high-end military uniform and pointing up. Adding to the confrontational tone of the post was a cryptic caption that read, ‘YOU’RE GETTING DISCOMBOBULATED.’

CHECK ALL THE LATEST UPDATES ON US-IRAN WAR HERE: 

Live Updates

  • 07:55 (IST) 01 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Iran says does not trust US

    Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is the main mediator for Iran and also the speaker of its parliament, stated that “We won’t sign off on any deal until we are convinced that the rights of our people have been safeguarded.” According to sources, the US President, Donald Trump, had asked for tough conditions while drafting this deal between Iran and the US. The Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that it would be wrong to take these speculations for granted before reaching an outcome from the negotiations.

  • 07:23 (IST) 01 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: CENTCOM reveals 118 vessels redirected, five disabled under Iran blockade

    American forces operating under US CENTCOM have reportedly redirected 118 commercial ships, while disabling five more during the US-led maritime blockade of Iran’s port facilities, according to reports from Monday.

  • 07:22 (IST) 01 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Trump says most of proposed Iran deal focuses on nuclear issues

    Donald Trump rejected the claims of some reports that doubted the veracity of the nuclear clauses in his planned Iran deal, which according to him, clearly forbids Tehran from having a nuclear weapon. “FAKE NEWS CNN just stated, as it routinely does, that the Iran Nuclear Deal I negotiated does not mention ‘nuclear.’ Actually, it says, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,” tweeted Trump. According to him, “It then goes on, at length, to talk about various other issues regarding Nuclear” and he went ahead to claim that “That’s pretty much what the entire thing is...

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  • 07:12 (IST) 01 Jun 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Oil jumps as Israel expands operations in Lebanon

    Crude oil prices surged more than 2 percent in initial trade on Monday as Israeli forces deployed deeper into Lebanese territory during their ongoing fight against Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant organization supported by Iran, despite a cease-fire that had been reached over two months ago. US crude futures increased by $2.17, or 2.48 percent, to $89.53 per barrel, while Brent crude futures added $1.93, or 2.12 percent, to $93.05 per barrel, according to reports by Reuters.

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: UN Security Council Calls Emergency Meeting, Trump’s New AI Post Goes Viral

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