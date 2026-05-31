Harsh Goenka Revives Swiss Hotel Notice, Says Viral Tourist Incidents Are Damaging India’s Global Image

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has reignited a debate around the behaviour of Indian tourists abroad after sharing a controversial notice from a Swiss hotel that was addressed specifically to “guests from India.” Calling the message offensive and troubling, Goenka said he was “appalled” when he first saw it. The notice, originally shared years ago, has resurfaced amid renewed discussions on civic sense following viral videos showing Indian tourists performing garba in restaurants, engaging in loud conversations at airports and allegedly turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots.

In a post on X, Goenka wrote, “A Swiss hotel once displayed a list of special rules exclusively for Indian guests which I personally saw and was appalled.” He linked the incident to recent online debates about how some Indian travellers conduct themselves overseas and whether such behaviour contributes to negative stereotypes.

Notice addressed only to Indian guests sparks controversy

The notice, displayed by a hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland, was titled “Dear guests from India” and laid out a series of instructions that applied specifically to Indian visitors. The Swiss hotel informed guests that food from the breakfast buffet should not be taken away and that lunch bags could be purchased separately from staff.

The Swiss hotel also advised guests to use only the cutlery provided, noted that additional charges would apply if dishes were shared among multiple people, and requested visitors to remain quiet in corridors and avoid speaking loudly on balconies. Other points covered reception timings, room service hours, access to the entrance door using room keys and contacting reception for excursion information.

Goenka links old incident to recent viral videos

While criticising the notice itself, Goenka also argued that recurring incidents involving Indian tourists abroad were making matters worse. Referring to several viral clips, he said, “Today, videos of garba in restaurants, loud conversations in airports, and turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots keep doing the rounds.”

He also recounted an incident from Davos, writing, “Even in Davos, an Indian businessman blasted Punjabi music in a club so the whole town could hear it, calling it ‘soft power’ but to everyone’s annoyance.” According to Goenka, such actions undermine India’s image overseas and contribute to negative perceptions among foreigners.

Calls for better civic sense gain support online

Drawing a comparison with Japan, Goenka said, “Japan earned global admiration through their courtesy and civic sense. If India wants to be a true global superpower, the world should remember Indians for its excellence, consideration and respect for others.”

He concluded his remarks by saying, “Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded.” His comments quickly attracted strong reactions online, with many users agreeing that travellers represent their country wherever they go.

Social media users weigh in on India’s image abroad

One social media user wrote, “Agree 1000%, one should respect the culture of the country you visit, on lot of my travel sourjons have felt really bad how we Indians behave, when one travel’s to a different country, you are a representation of your homeland. Please act wisely and don’t harm the reputation. Can give countless anecdotes of it.”

Another user offered a more balanced perspective, saying, “Sir….A nation of 145 crore people will always have some bad examples. We demand respect for India abroad. The least we can do is behave respectfully abroad. Let’s fix our flaws without forgetting our strengths.”

A third comment pointed to similar concerns in East Asia, stating, “Similar trend in Korea, Japan. We Indians love talking about our global professional success, but we seriously need to work on #CivicSense and cleanliness too. This is leading to #Racism against Indians. It’s embarrassing when even bankrupt/Warzone country citizens leave a better impression abroad. Sure, there’s bias and a lot of anti-India propaganda out there, but the best way to shut it down is to fix the things we’re actually doing wrong.”

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