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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Internet Reacts

Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Internet Reacts

In what appears to be an open area of the airport grounds, passengers are seen dancing next to a VietJet Air aircraft in the video, either just before or after boarding.

Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Internet Reacts (Image: X)
Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Internet Reacts (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 13:12 IST

An Indian tourist group performing ‘Garba’ on an airport tarmac in Vietnam has generated a lot of discussion on social media, as many people wonder why people should be dancing in such a restricted operational area. The clip, which has been going viral on Instagram, Reddit and a bunch of other social media, seems to show a group of people creating a traditional Garba circle around a parked VietJet Air airplane, with other passengers and airport workers milling about the space. The whole incident, as it’s been described, reportedly took place either right before boarding, or shortly after travelers disembarked but I’m not fully certain about the exact moment. A few viewers said the tourists were doing a great job of representing Indian culture abroad, while others criticized them, saying they didn’t follow airport etiquette properly and that there were possible safety problems too.

Watch The Video

What Happened Here?

The video shows a number of tourists happily dancing in Garba while spectators gather around. Aircraft operations and ground vehicles and potential for safety hazards make airport tarmacs considered to be high security areas where passenger movement is of necessity carefully controlled. The performance got people talking online about public behaviour, security awareness and cultural expression in sensitive public places. While they say cultural celebrations are well received, airports are not an appropriate place, especially operational areas near the aircraft, for such activities, critics said. Some users also noted that such actions might lead to logistical challenges or safety concerns for airport management and airline employees.

Social Media Reactions

The episode has garnered severe responses on social media platforms, with a few users commenting on their worry that such actions would perpetuate negative stereotypes about Indian tourists abroad. One user commented that it was nothing they’d expect from older Indians travelling overseas: ‘It’s unnecessary and not like the way older Indians act when they travel abroad’. Another commenter, who wrote of his Gujarati heritage, wrote that he enjoyed Garba and that ‘there is a time and place for everything’. A third user emphasized that while individuals may have a good time, they should also be aware and polite to the rules and rules of the place they are visiting. But the tourists’ supporters contended that the group was just ‘showing a bit of Indian culture with all the love and happiness that can be shown in a harmless manner’.

Recent Year Videos

The viral video has also brought to fore memories of similar controversies of Indian tourist groups in recent years. In another previous incident in Austria, tourists were dolled up in Ganakas and touted for dancing Garba music with local street musicians in Innsbruck, only to be attacked for trying to make them perform in the style of an impromptu dance session. In another incident, a large dance party held by Indian tourists in the Burj Khalifa observation deck, raised concerns of overcrowding on social media. The recent Vietnam airport controversy has brought back the discussion of the issue of balance between expression of culture and respect for public etiquette and adhering to local rules when traveling abroad.

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Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Internet Reacts
Tags: Indian Tourists Perform GarbaIndian Tourists Perform Garba VideoIndian Tourists Perform Garba vietnamViral Video Indian Tourists Perform Garba

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Viral Video: Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Internet Reacts
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