LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan asaam Arizona News 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness business news Bakra Eid DC california news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

A woman's allegation of harassment by a delivery executive has gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns over privacy and safety in quick-commerce services. She claimed the delivery partner opened a package containing a sexual wellness product and made an inappropriate remark, allegedly telling her she could "use him instead," according to screenshots she shared online.

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online (Via X)
Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 15:14 IST

A woman’s claim of a harassment incident over an app-based delivery is trending on social media, with users voicing renewed concerns over privacy and safety in quick-commerce deliveries. The woman claimed a delivery executive that she was in receipt of a sexual wellness product had opened the package and made a lewd comment while handing over the order. The viral post was based on screenshots of private messages shared by the woman, where a startled delivery partner reportedly questioned her purchase and said “you can use him instead”.

The post was shared across social media platforms, and many users expressed outrage and concerns over how much personal information is available to delivery workers. However, a large number of social media users also questioned the authenticity of the claim, with many comments alleging that the screenshots appeared fabricated and calling the incident “fake” until further evidence is provided.

Woman Claims Delivery Executive Opened Private Package

According to the woman, the delivery partner appeared to have knowledge about the contents of the package before passing it to her. She alleged that the product was opened and that the executive made comments about her purchase which made for an uncomfortable delivery experience.

You Might Be Interested In

This has prompted a discussion about privacy when it comes to the personal or sexual wellness items that people order through quick-commerce platforms. Many users on social media went on to ask why a sealed package could have been opened and whether there needs to be stronger protocols in place to safeguard customers’ privacy.

Online Post Causes Safety Concerns For Women

But they were concerned about a much larger issue: delivery people have customers’ names, phone numbers and home addresses.

“Delivery persons know where you live,” some women wrote in the comments. This led to concerns about accountability and redressal mechanisms in the gig economy, and the safety of women living by themselves or with their partners.

Social Media Users Call For Better Privacy Protocols

There were also calls for better privacy measures for customers purchasing intimate or personal products online. This includes tamper-proof packaging and fast-acting protocols for complaints of bad behaviour.

The post has underlined issues being debated recently about the discretion delivered food and parcel services, and that of customer safety and privacy in the context of women living alone or with their partners.

Safety Concerns On Delivery Platforms

The post builds on a series of complaints recently surrounding the conduct of delivery people from different platforms online. This has led to calls for better verification methods and fast-acting protocols for complaints.

When this article was first posted, the woman’s claims had racked up thousands of comments on social media, with many calling on delivery companies to tighten their privacy measures and guarantee customers can “feel safe” when ordering delicate goods online.

READ MORE: 25 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Gemini, Aquarius & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online
Tags: Blinkit customer complaintBlinkit delivery partner harassmentdelivery agent misconductdelivery partner inappropriate remarkonline delivery safety for womenquick commerce privacy concernssexual wellness product deliveryviral Blinkit controversywoman alleges harassment

RELATED News

Horoscope Tomorrow (25 May 2026): Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Pisces, Gemini & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Weekly Horoscope (25-31 May, 2026): Astrology Predictions For Love Life, Career Growth, Money Luck & Health | #3 Will SURPRISE Everyone

Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious

24 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Gemini, Aquarius & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

24 May 2026 Horoscope Tomorrow: Cancer, Pisces, Gemini & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck | Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

LATEST NEWS

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Karan Johar Birthday Special: 10 Actors Whose Careers Changed After Dharma Productions

F1 Driver Standings: Antonelli Extends Lead After Dramatic Canada Grand Prix 2026

UPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Application Steps

How India Secured Its Oil Supply From Latin America, Africa After Iran War Hit Strait Of Hormuz

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? How Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Secretive System Is Slowing Peace Negotiations With US

Viral Video: Teen Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Agra Amusement Park | WATCH

Travis Head’s Wife Jessica Targets Online Abuse After SRH Batter’s IPL 2026 Spat With Virat Kohli: “They Are Attacking My Friends And Family”

ITR Filing 2026: One Mistake During Login Can Cost You Thousands; Check Now

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online
Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online
Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online
Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

QUICK LINKS