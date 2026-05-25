Woman Alleges Harassment By Blinkit Delivery Partner After Order Of Sexual Wellness Product, Shares Disturbing Remark Online

A woman’s claim of a harassment incident over an app-based delivery is trending on social media, with users voicing renewed concerns over privacy and safety in quick-commerce deliveries. The woman claimed a delivery executive that she was in receipt of a sexual wellness product had opened the package and made a lewd comment while handing over the order. The viral post was based on screenshots of private messages shared by the woman, where a startled delivery partner reportedly questioned her purchase and said “you can use him instead”.

The post was shared across social media platforms, and many users expressed outrage and concerns over how much personal information is available to delivery workers. However, a large number of social media users also questioned the authenticity of the claim, with many comments alleging that the screenshots appeared fabricated and calling the incident “fake” until further evidence is provided.

Woman Claims Delivery Executive Opened Private Package

According to the woman, the delivery partner appeared to have knowledge about the contents of the package before passing it to her. She alleged that the product was opened and that the executive made comments about her purchase which made for an uncomfortable delivery experience.

This has prompted a discussion about privacy when it comes to the personal or sexual wellness items that people order through quick-commerce platforms. Many users on social media went on to ask why a sealed package could have been opened and whether there needs to be stronger protocols in place to safeguard customers’ privacy.

Online Post Causes Safety Concerns For Women

But they were concerned about a much larger issue: delivery people have customers’ names, phone numbers and home addresses.

A woman ordered a sexual wellness product – most likely a vibrator -from @letsblinkit. Delivery agent opened the package and asked why she was “using these things. She could use him instead”. he knows where she stays. women aren’t safe from men – across class, caste, religion. pic.twitter.com/GkrFF3a6WK — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 25, 2026

“Delivery persons know where you live,” some women wrote in the comments. This led to concerns about accountability and redressal mechanisms in the gig economy, and the safety of women living by themselves or with their partners.

Social Media Users Call For Better Privacy Protocols

There were also calls for better privacy measures for customers purchasing intimate or personal products online. This includes tamper-proof packaging and fast-acting protocols for complaints of bad behaviour.

The post has underlined issues being debated recently about the discretion delivered food and parcel services, and that of customer safety and privacy in the context of women living alone or with their partners.

Safety Concerns On Delivery Platforms

The post builds on a series of complaints recently surrounding the conduct of delivery people from different platforms online. This has led to calls for better verification methods and fast-acting protocols for complaints.

When this article was first posted, the woman’s claims had racked up thousands of comments on social media, with many calling on delivery companies to tighten their privacy measures and guarantee customers can “feel safe” when ordering delicate goods online.

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