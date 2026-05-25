Office Office 2 Confirmed After 25 Years: Will Pankaj Kapur Return as Mussaddi Lal?

The cult comedy series Office Office is officially heading over to the screens with a sequel, almost 25 years after the original became one of India’s most loved satire shows. From what have been recently reported, the new title is Office Office 2, and it is scheduled to premiere on Doordarshan and Waves OTT from May 25, 2026.

The most pressing question around is, will Pankaj Kapur indeed be back as Mussaddi Lal?

Will Pankaj Kapur Return as Mussaddi Lal?

As of now, source material points that Office Office 2 will aim to reignite the flame of the original show but may focus on the next generation. Actress Shruti Sharma recently confirmed that she will be playing Mussaddi Lal’s daughter in the sequel series.

But:

Both official and unofficial reports are yet to confirm Kapur’s full-time involvement in the show.

A number of viewers still have a hope for a cameo or a lead role for the veteran actor.

The creators seem to be combining nostalgia and a modern storyline.

Now since Mussaddi Lal was the essence of the original sitcom, many netizens feel that the new series would be impossible without Kapur.

How ‘Office Office’ Became a Cult Classic

Initially aired in 2001, Office Office follows the struggles of the everyman, Mussaddi Lal, as he tries to fight corruption and bureaucracy in the government offices.

They made the show so iconic because of:

Acute political and social satire

Relatable middle class frustrations

Unforgettable comic timing

Class acts of Pankaj Kapur, Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Deven Bhojani

And yet, even eight years later, reruns of the show still keep coming back.

What ‘Office Office 2’ Might Explore

Office Office portrayed corruption in the old pre-digital bureaucratic offices and the sequel can bring that up to speed with

Digital bureaucracy

Online verification chaos

Government app failures

AI customer support mishaps

Aadhaar and documentation blunders

The internet, modern banking and the public office

Fans on the internet are particularly interested in seeing how the brand classic satire can be updated for a tech-saturated India.

A Franchise that Never Missed a Beat

Office Office already received one sequel in the form of Naya Office Office and a 2011 film adaptation in Chala Mussaddi… Office Office.

The fact that the franchise continues to take off is proof of just how unquestionable the show’s relevance still remains. From corrupt system to never ending delays to maddeningly complex processes, the struggles of the common man still continue to be very relevant to 2026.

But if Mussaddi Lal does turn up, fans think maybe Indian TV can get one of its most wanted comedy comebacks.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports, interviews, and official announcements available at the time of writing. Details regarding the cast, storyline, release schedule, and Pankaj Kapur’s involvement in Office Office 2 may change as new updates are released by the makers or streaming platforms. Readers are advised to follow official channels for confirmed information.