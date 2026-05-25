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Home > Education News > IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here

IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to release the IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 admission list.

IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission
IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 15:23 IST

The Round 1 admission list is expected to be released today on the official JOAPS portal. Candidates who have completed the counselling registration process and the choice-filling process can check seat allotment status online as soon as the allotment link is activated. The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is conducted for admission to postgraduate science programmes conducted by IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. Thousands of candidates are now waiting for the first allotment result, which will set admissions for MSc, MSc-PhD dual degree and other postgraduate programmes at the participating institutes. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official JOAPS website for any updates on seat allotment link activation and the subsequent admission process.

What Is IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List

The IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 admission list is the first seat allotment which is released in the counselling. The seat allotments are made on the basis of JAM rank, availability of seat, category and preferences filled in the process of counselling registration. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will be required to confirm their admission by choosing the available options before the deadline. 

How to Check IIT JAM 2026 Seat Allotment Result

The allotment result can be downloaded via the JOAPS portal after logging in, using the credentials provided. Students are advised to have their enrolment ID and password ready.

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To check admission status follow these steps:

  • Login on the official JOAPS portal
  • Enter enrollment ID and password
  • Open “Admission”
  • Take a look at the Round 1 seat allotment status
  • Check institute, programme and category information
  • Download provisional allotment letter

Candidates should review all details included in the allotment letter and proceed only after that. 

What Happens After IIT JAM 2026 Seat Allotment

Shortlisted candidates should complete the seat acceptance process online once the Round 1 admission list is released. Candidates who are happy with the seat allotted can select “Freeze” option to finalize the seat allotment at the allotted institute and programme.

Candidates who are looking forward to other options can select “Float” or “Upgrade” option. Allotted seat chances to get upgraded to another programme and to another institute can be still achieved in higher rounds on the basis of merit and seat allotment.

Candidates should also process the seat acceptance fee within the time frame to finalise the seat allotted. Seats allotted will be cancelled if payment process is not completed.

What If No Seat Is Allotted in Round 1

Allotment of seats would continue in multiple rounds till counselling is over. So candidates who did not get seats in first round should not worry.

Officials said all candidates whom are opting for Float option can still get upgraded seats in higher rounds on the basis of seat vacancies and candidates’ merit position. They should also share counselling updates regularly since the second round onwards allotment would get better for candidates as seats would get withdrawn for some and the already allotted seats would get upgraded. Candidates should hold important documents for admission verification.

Just after seat allotment, candidates must hold important documents for verification and admission formalities.

The documents are:

  • JAM scorecard
  • Provisional allotment letter
  • Photo identity proof
  • Certificates for Educational qualification
  • Category passport size photo
  • Category certificate, as applicable

Officials advised candidates to submit documents graciously and to see the complete instructions posted on the portal before submission to avoid any delay in admission confirmation.

Why Is IIT JAM Counselling Vital for Science Aspirants

IIT JAM counselling is a gateway for students planning to do push programmes. Admission through JAM will open research, higher studies and specialised science avenues for postgraduates. The Round 1 admission list at top institutes is expected to come soon, and aspirants are awaiting a confirmation of their shortlisted institutes and programmes.

Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Application Steps

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IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here
Tags: IIT JAM 2026IIT JAM 2026 admission listIIT JAM 2026 round 1 allotmentIIT JAM counselling 2026IIT JAM JOAPS portalIIT JAM seat allotment 2026

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IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here
IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here
IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here
IIT JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Expected Today at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Check Seat Allotment Steps Here

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