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Home > Entertainment News > Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

Akshay Kumar surprised fans with his Bhojpuri avatar in the viral song “Ghis Ghis Ghis” from Welcome to the Jungle.

AKSHAY KUMAR'S WILD BHOJPURI AVATAR GOES VIRAL (IMAGE: X)
AKSHAY KUMAR'S WILD BHOJPURI AVATAR GOES VIRAL (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 13:23 IST

AKSHAY KUMAR BHOJPURI AVATAR: Akshay Kumar has donned many hats in his glamorous career spanning more than 3 decades. The Khiladi Kumar is back on the big screen, with a Bhojpuri avatar, along with Akshara Singh. The new song titled Ghis Ghis Ghis is from the actor’s new movie, Welcome to the Jungle. While the song is picking up on trends on social media, the Internet did not waste any time in trolling Akshay. For the unversed, the song has been sung by Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhojpuri avatar goes viral 

Akshay Kumar is teamed with Akshara Singh in high-energy tracks from the upcoming comedy Welcome to the Jungle, such as the lyrics of Baingan Baingan and unhinged Bhojpuri style. It allows seeing his exaggerated character in the third movie of the Welcome franchise, which is directed by Ahmed Khan and has a cast of Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Dutt. The film, which is designed to be released on June 26, 2026, has created a lot of excitement with trade estimates in excess of ₹300 crore.

Akshay Kumar gets trolled for Bhojpuri avatar 

About Welcome to the Jungle 

The film packs an insane line-up: Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, and Puneet Issar.

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Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’
Tags: akshay kumarAkshay Kumar BhojpuriBhojpuri songGhis Ghis Ghis songhome-hero-pos-15Welcome To The Jungle

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Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

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Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

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Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’
Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’
Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’
Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

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