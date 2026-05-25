Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Wild Bhojpuri Avatar In New Song, Internet Dubs It ‘Maximum Cringe’

AKSHAY KUMAR BHOJPURI AVATAR: Akshay Kumar has donned many hats in his glamorous career spanning more than 3 decades. The Khiladi Kumar is back on the big screen, with a Bhojpuri avatar, along with Akshara Singh. The new song titled Ghis Ghis Ghis is from the actor’s new movie, Welcome to the Jungle. While the song is picking up on trends on social media, the Internet did not waste any time in trolling Akshay. For the unversed, the song has been sung by Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhojpuri avatar goes viral

Akshay Kumar is teamed with Akshara Singh in high-energy tracks from the upcoming comedy Welcome to the Jungle, such as the lyrics of Baingan Baingan and unhinged Bhojpuri style. It allows seeing his exaggerated character in the third movie of the Welcome franchise, which is directed by Ahmed Khan and has a cast of Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Dutt. The film, which is designed to be released on June 26, 2026, has created a lot of excitement with trade estimates in excess of ₹300 crore.

Akshay Kumar gets trolled for Bhojpuri avatar

Kitte jha*tu lyrics hai Bakwas song, Bollywood me laake Bhojpuri songs bhi bekar kr do — Mr Shivam (@shivcasm__) May 25, 2026

This looks like complete chaos in the best wayyyy — neeraj kohili (@kohili30987) May 25, 2026

This bhojpuri remake feels like someone asked AI to generate “Maximum Cringe” — CricFlix (@PRAVIN0070) May 25, 2026

akshay overacting kar rahe hai but i’m loving it — vivek sharma (@vivekss55) May 25, 2026

About Welcome to the Jungle

The film packs an insane line-up: Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, and Puneet Issar.

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