Bakra Eid 2026 Holiday in India: Will Schools, Colleges & Offices Remain Closed On May 28? Latest Update Here

As Bakra Eid 2026 approaches, students and staff across country are wondering: Will schools, colleges, offices, banks stay shut for the festival? This year, confusion over the moon sighting has also resulted in the official holiday schedule to change in some states.

When is Bakra Eid 2026 in India?

According to recent moon-sighting announcements, Bakrid or Eid al-Adha will now be marked across most of India on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Many prior calendars and news reports listed May 27, however, officials reported that moon was not spotted and adjusted the date.

A number of states and organizations have already modified their holiday calendars in accordance with the latest schedule.

Will Schools and Colleges Stay Shut on Bakra Eid 2026?

Yes, school and college holidays for Bakra Eid 2026 are likely to impact most of India. It is one of the biggest public and religious holidays in India, most schools and colleges will be giving the day off.

However, there may be a few small differences based on:

The state government notifications

Holiday calendars of private schools

University exam calendars

Latest moon-sighting reports in the respective areas

In some cases, the exams or the online classes may be shifted by the colleges if they are to be held during the holiday period. Students from Gujarat Technological University say that some of their exams are overlapping with the occasion of Bakrid.

Will the Offices and Banks be Closed on Bakrid?

The Government offices, the banks and many other private offices in most of the states may be shut on May 28. Bakrid is flagged as a major public holiday in a few of official 2026 holiday calendars.

The Central Government has also shifted the Delhi holiday to 28 May following the revised Eid confirmation.

All banks listed in the RBI holiday list should be closed for the occasion of Eid al-Adha but online banking facilities, ATM’s and UPI services will remain active.

Will the Employees attend work on Bakrid or apply leave?

For most Government offices, banks, and big private offices in most of the states employees may not have to apply leave if Bakrid remains a gazetted holiday in their state.

But

Not all private offices may be closed

Malls and Retail shops might be open

Necessary services will continue to run

Startup and multinational offices might be a different story

Employees should cross-check with HR or the official office circulars for confirmation.

But What Caused The Confusion?

Bakri follows Islamic lunar calendar and it’s date depends on the moon sighting. The last minute change in the announcement of holidays is what has confused among them.

For example, West Bengal too has notified another holiday adjustment and provisionally fixed Bakrid holiday on May 28.

In Summary

June 28, 2026 is expected Bakara Eid holiday and most of India would be closed. However, some private offices might be open based on the discretion of the firm.

As lull dates including Eids are determined by the moon sighting, authorities might release another notification closer to the date.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on currently available holiday calendars, moon-sighting predictions, and official updates at the time of writing. Bakra Eid 2026 dates may vary depending on regional moon sightings and government notifications. Readers are advised to check with their school, college, office, or local authorities for the latest holiday confirmation.

Also Read: Bakra Eid 2026 On May 27 Or 28? Why Kashmir, Rest Of India Will Celebrate Bakrid On Different Dates