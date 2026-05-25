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Home > India News > UP Heatwave Alert: 8 Cities Rank Among World’s Hottest, Red Alert Issued Across 10 Districts

UP Heatwave Alert: 8 Cities Rank Among World’s Hottest, Red Alert Issued Across 10 Districts

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an extreme heatwave, with eight cities ranking among the world's 10 hottest locations and temperatures touching nearly 47°C, prompting authorities to issue urgent health advisories and red alerts.

World's Hottest Cities Include UP
World's Hottest Cities Include UP

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:13 IST

Uttar Pradesh is dealing with one of the most intense heatwaves this year, and in places like Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Auraiya, Etawah and Banda, the temperatures keep climbing, in a really worrying way. Local officials are basically urging people to steer away from stepping outside during the busiest afternoon stretch, since the heat is still way above normal and feels relentless. In fact, Banda showed up as the hottest city in the state with a maximum of 46.8°C, and meanwhile, a bunch of other districts managed to cross the 45°C mark too. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) meanwhile has put out a red alert covering 10 districts, saying there could be serious health issues linked to heat if residents don’t take precautions.

Which UP Cities Are Recording the Highest Temperatures?

Why Is Uttar Pradesh Experiencing Such Extreme Heat?

Dry northwesterly winds are sweeping through northern India, kind of like a steady pull, right over the region  . There’s a lack of rainfall, and also, cloud cover seems to stay away  The pre-monsoon showers get delayed, and they show up late, more or less  Meanwhile, persistent high-pressure systems are in place, trapping the hot air close to the ground, and it just stays there

What Is a Red Alert and Why Is It Important?

  • Extremely dangerous weather conditions are expected.

  • Heat-related illnesses can occur rapidly.

  • Outdoor activities should be minimised.

  • Vulnerable groups face increased health risks.

How Can You Protect Yourself From Heatstroke?

Wear Light-Coloured Clothing

Cotton clothes allow better air circulation and help keep the body cool. try not to wear heavy clothes during the summer. 

Eat Light Meals

Avoid heavy, oily foods and junk food. Try to take a light meal, specially in night.

Include high-water-content fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, and muskmelon. This can also help you with dehydration.

Never Leave Children or Pets in Vehicles

Temperatures inside parked vehicles can rise to dangerous levels because of the heatwaves, mainly in the afternoon.

What Are the Symptoms of Heatstroke?

  • High body temperature.

  • Dizziness or fainting.

  •  headache.

  • Rapid heartbeat.

  • Confusion or disorientation.

  • vomiting.

  • Irritation.

Can Rain Bring Relief Soon?

Weather experts think there might be some scattered pre-monsoon showers that provide a bit of temporary relief in certain areas, like a brief cooling window. Still, though, a broad spread of rain isn’t expected yet, not until the monsoon setups start getting more active. So until that happens, residents should stay on guard and keep following the heatwave advisories, just in case things change faster than planned.

 Asked Questions

Q1. Why are UP cities among the world’s hottest places right now?

A combination of dry winds, lack of rainfall and delayed pre-monsoon activity has pushed temperatures to extreme levels.

Q. Which city recorded the highest temperature in Uttar Pradesh?

Banda recorded the highest temperature at 46.8°C.

Q. How long will the heatwave last?

Meteorologists expect the heatwave to continue for the next several days.

Q. What should people avoid during a heatwave?

Avoid direct sunlight, dehydration and unnecessary travel during afternoon hours.

Q. Who is most at risk during extreme heat?

Children, elderly people, pregnant women, outdoor workers and those with existing health conditions.

Q. Can air coolers and fans prevent heatstroke?

They do help bring down discomfort, but they might not really shield you from extreme temperatures entirely..

Q. When should someone seek medical help?

Immediate medical attention is needed if symptoms such as fainting, confusion, high fever or severe dizziness appear or irritation or anything that is unnecessary.

Q. What is the most important safety tip during this heatwave?

Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. Go outside only when its emergency. 

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UP Heatwave Alert: 8 Cities Rank Among World’s Hottest, Red Alert Issued Across 10 Districts
Tags: Banda temperature todayHeatwave Alert in UPhottest cities in IndiaIMD Red Alert Uttar Pradeshup weather todayUttar Pradesh Heatwave 2026Uttar Pradesh Temperature Today

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UP Heatwave Alert: 8 Cities Rank Among World’s Hottest, Red Alert Issued Across 10 Districts
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