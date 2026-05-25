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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 150 Crore India Net Collection Milestone, Strong Run Continues

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 150 Crore India Net Collection Milestone, Strong Run Continues

Karuppu, starring Suriya, continues its strong box office run, earning ₹148.55 crore net in India by Day 10, just shy of the ₹150 crore milestone. Day 10 alone collected ₹14.45 crore. The film’s global gross crosses ₹236 crore, driven by strong second-week momentum and Tamil Nadu dominance.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 10:36 IST

The theatrical run of the fantasy action entertainer Karuppu has turned into this massive celebration for its makers and fans, like really, for both. Headlined by Tamil superstar Suriya, the cinematic spectacle has shown some ridiculous staying power since its release and is not slowing down. Now, as it completes its tenth day in theaters, the movie is moving quickly toward a monumental milestone in the domestic market, which is basically solidifying its place as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. 

‘Karuppu’ Day 10: Suriya’s Film Nears ₹150 Crore Net Mark in India

By the time the second Sunday wrapped up, Karuppu somehow managed to gather an insane ₹148.55 crore in net revenue across India. This leaves the big-budget venture just a thin bit away from stepping into the famous ₹150 crore domestic club. On its tenth day alone, the film pulled in a striking domestic collection of ₹14.45 crore net, and that was clearly a jump from the previous day’s take. This kind of performance has pushed the movie’s overall global gross collections beyond the ₹236 crore mark, basically smashing initial commercial expectations and also setting a brand new benchmark for Suriya’s career.

Fantasy Actioner Maintains Strong Momentum in Second Week Run

While a lot of big releases take that steep slide after the first weekend, this cinematic project kind of broke the pattern and stayed standing. The second weekend honestly was a turning point of sorts because it reversed the usual weekday dip, and then came a huge wave of family audiences. On theater screens across the country, the occupancy levels were reported as really impressive during the afternoon and evening windows; people just kept showing up to see that visual grandeur in person. 

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Consistent Box Office Trend Keeps ‘Karuppu’ in Winning Zone

That steady stream of ticket sales kinda shows a solid long-term spell, and trade analysts link it straight to bright, glowing word of mouth. Instead of the usual front-loaded action movies, which often lean just on opening-day fan frenzy, Karuppu seems to be getting steady interest across different age and social groups. It wrapped week one with a strong net of ₹113.85 crore, and then the next three days kept climbing, so the momentum is clearly still not done. 

Regional Powerhouse Tamil Nadu Continues to Drive Major Earnings

While the dubbed versions are doing pretty well across nearby markets, Tamil Nadu at home still feels like the main engine pushing these historic numbers along. The way local audiences have this real deep affection for Suriya, plus director RJ Balaji’s lively, slightly playful storytelling, formed this sort of perfect storm kind of vibe at the local box office. In Tamil Nadu, the single screens and multiplexes have grabbed most of the domestic revenue, and in the process, they have effectively ended a nine-month theatrical drought in the region. 

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya Film Jumps 56%, Worldwide Gross Surges Past Rs 217 Crore Milestone

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 150 Crore India Net Collection Milestone, Strong Run Continues
Tags: KaruppuKaruppu Box Office CollectionKaruppu box office collection Day 10Suriya

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 150 Crore India Net Collection Milestone, Strong Run Continues
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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 150 Crore India Net Collection Milestone, Strong Run Continues
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 10: Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 150 Crore India Net Collection Milestone, Strong Run Continues

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