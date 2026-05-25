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Home > World News > UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances

UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances

UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah witness strong winds, dusty skies, rising humidity, cloudy weather, and thunderstorm chances as active Gulf weather systems remain strong.

UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances (AI Generated image)
UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 10:02 IST

UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): United Arab Emirates is currently witnessing strong winds, dusty skies, humid weather, cloudy conditions, and thunderstorm activity in some parts of the country. Weather experts have predicted that this is happening because the moisture is changing the atmospheric condition and making conditions for the rainfall to happen in the Golf regions. Many regions like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain are experiencing the rise in the dust level, formation of clouds throughout the day. Many coastal regions are witnessing the same weather because of the Moisture coming across the Golf. Weather experts have made predictions that this unstable weather may continue for next several days across UAE and nearby Gulf countries.

UAE Live Temperature Update

UAE Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Dubai 39°C Dusty skies with strong winds 05:31 AM 06:58 PM 12:08 AM 10:42 AM
Abu Dhabi 40°C Humid weather with cloudy skies 05:35 AM 07:01 PM 12:11 AM 10:45 AM
Sharjah 39°C Gusty winds and dust activity 05:32 AM 06:59 PM 12:09 AM 10:43 AM
Fujairah 36°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:28 AM 06:54 PM 12:05 AM 10:39 AM
Ajman 38°C Warm weather with humidity rise 05:32 AM 06:59 PM 12:09 AM 10:43 AM
Ras Al Khaimah 37°C Cloud movement and strong winds 05:29 AM 06:56 PM 12:06 AM 10:40 AM
Al Ain 41°C Dry hot weather continues 05:34 AM 07:00 PM 12:10 AM 10:44 AM
Umm Al Quwain 38°C Dusty conditions with humidity 05:31 AM 06:58 PM 12:08 AM 10:42 AM
Khor Fakkan 35°C Rainfall chances and cloudy skies 05:27 AM 06:53 PM 12:04 AM 10:38 AM
Dibba 34°C Cool coastal winds and humidity 05:26 AM 06:52 PM 12:03 AM 10:37 AM

Why Is UAE Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Meteorologists have explained that active atmospheric systems across the Gulf region, combined with moisture inflow from surrounding sea regions and strong daytime heating, are causing sudden weather changes across United Arab Emirates. Moisture-rich winds moving from the Arabian Gulf are continuously increasing humidity levels across coastal regions including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah. These humid conditions, along with rising daytime temperatures, are making weather conditions warm and uncomfortable across several emirates. Weather experts have also stated that unstable atmospheric circulation is supporting rapid cloud formation and thunderstorm activity across parts of the UAE. Strong surface winds developing during afternoon hours are increasing dust activity and reducing visibility levels across highways, desert regions, and open areas. Some regions may also witness isolated rainfall, lightning activity, and gusty winds as atmospheric instability continues strengthening across the Gulf region. Meteorologists believe these unstable weather systems may continue affecting the UAE over the coming days as active atmospheric conditions remain strong across nearby sea regions and surrounding Gulf countries. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during dust storms, thunderstorms, and strong wind activity and regularly follow official weather advisories.

How Will UAE Weather Impact Daily Life?

  • Road Travel: Dust storms may reduce visibility across highways and urban roads.
  • Flights: Gusty winds and dust activity may cause minor delays.
  • Outdoor Activities: High temperatures and humidity may create uncomfortable conditions.
  • Coastal Areas: Humidity and rough sea conditions may affect outdoor movement.
  • Daily Life: Dusty weather and warm nights may increase discomfort levels.

Residents in the UAE have been cautioned by authorities to be wary during periods of dust storms, thunderstorms, and windy weather conditions.

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UAE Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

UAE Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change
Dubai 41°C 39°C Hot and dry weather Dusty skies with strong winds Slight heat relief observed
Abu Dhabi 42°C 40°C Sunny and humid conditions Cloudy skies and humidity rise Increased cloud movement
Sharjah 40°C 39°C Warm weather with dust activity Gusty winds continue Wind intensity increased
Fujairah 38°C 36°C Humid coastal weather Thunderstorm chances increase Rainfall possibility strengthened
Ajman 39°C 38°C Warm and sticky weather Humidity and cloud cover rise Weather becoming unstable
Ras Al Khaimah 38°C 37°C Dry daytime heat Strong winds and cloud movement Better cooling conditions
Al Ain 43°C 41°C Severe hot weather Dry heat and dusty skies Slight temperature reduction
Umm Al Quwain 39°C 38°C Sunny and humid conditions Dusty weather continues Cloud activity increased
Khor Fakkan 36°C 35°C Pleasant coastal weather Rainfall chances possible Increased humidity levels
Dibba 35°C 34°C Warm weather with sea breeze Cool coastal winds continue Cooler weather persists

UAE Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
25 May 2026 34°C – 41°C Dusty skies and strong winds continue
26 May 2026 34°C – 40°C Humidity levels rise across coastal regions
27 May 2026 33°C – 40°C Gusty winds and cloudy intervals likely
28 May 2026 33°C – 39°C Thunderstorm chances increase slightly
29 May 2026 33°C – 39°C Warm weather with dust activity
30 May 2026 32°C – 38°C Isolated rainfall possible in some emirates
31 May 2026 32°C – 38°C Cloud movement and humidity continue
1 June 2026 32°C – 37°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies likely
2 June 2026 31°C – 37°C Thunderstorms possible in eastern regions
3 June 2026 31°C – 36°C Humidity remains high along coastal areas
4 June 2026 31°C – 36°C Dust storms and cloud cover possible
5 June 2026 30°C – 35°C Atmospheric instability increases
6 June 2026 30°C – 35°C Light rainfall chances continue
7 June 2026 30°C – 34°C Cloudy skies and gusty winds likely
8 June 2026 29°C – 34°C Warm and humid weather continues

Meteorologists are of the view that the United Arab Emirates could see strong winds, hazy atmosphere, high humidity, clouds, and localized thunderstorms for the coming days as active weather systems continue dominating the Gulf region. As per experts on weather, the moist winds from neighboring seas have increased humidity in the emirates near the coastline. On the other hand, unstable atmosphere coupled with cloud formations is causing weather changes. It has been noted that some areas might experience lightning, brief rain, and wind activities during evening times. Dust storms and gusty winds are likely to hamper visibility on roads and deserts. Meteorologists have advised people to stay indoors in dust storms and follow weather warnings issued by authorities.

Also read: Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

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UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances
Tags: abu dhabi dust stormdubai weather todaygulf weather forecastsharjah rainfall chancesuae thunderstorm alertuae weather update

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UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances

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UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances
UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances
UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances
UAE Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Fujairah Witness Strong Winds, Dusty Skies And Thunderstorm Chances

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