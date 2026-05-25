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Home > World News > UFO Spotted? Metallic Object Hovering Over Colombia Sky Sparks Frenzy As Pentagon Releases Secret UFO Files

UFO Spotted? Metallic Object Hovering Over Colombia Sky Sparks Frenzy As Pentagon Releases Secret UFO Files

A mysterious metallic object spotted hovering in the skies over Colombia has sparked intense debate online, with many social media users speculating it could be a UFO. The viral clip surfaced as the Pentagon released a fresh batch of files related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), including videos, audio recordings, and military encounter reports.

Viral Colombia UFO video sparks speculation as Pentagon releases new UAP files, videos, and military encounter reports. Photos: X.
Viral Colombia UFO video sparks speculation as Pentagon releases new UAP files, videos, and military encounter reports. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 10:25 IST

UFO spotted? A mysterious object seen hovering in the skies over Colombia has triggered widespread speculation online. Many social media users are claiming the footage could be a UFO. The video shows a metallic-looking object, captured floating in the air. NewsX could not independently verify whether the clip is genuine or another viral internet mystery linked to drones, artificial intelligence, or unidentified aerial phenomena. As the clip spread online, social media was flooded with reactions, theories, and speculation about the object’s origin. The renewed attention towards UFO sightings comes as the Pentagon released another batch of files related to UFOs, officially referred to as UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Pentagon Releases UFO Files

On Friday, the Pentagon published 64 additional files as part of a second tranche of records ordered to be made public earlier this year by US President Donald Trump through an executive order.

The newly released documents are available through the Pentagon’s UFO website and include six PDF documents, seven audio recordings, and 51 video files. According to the Pentagon, the videos contain footage of UAPs captured by military aircraft, with each clip accompanied by detailed descriptions.

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Earlier, the Pentagon published the first collection of documents, videos, and photographs. Those records included declassified FBI UFO case files, reports from military pilots describing unusual encounters, diplomatic cables documenting incidents from around the world, and images linked to NASA missions.

What the Newly Released UFO Files Contain

The 51 videos included in the latest release feature grainy infrared footage recorded by military sensors and aircraft cameras, imagery that has become increasingly familiar in recent years through public UAP disclosures.

In descriptions attached to the footage, the Pentagon stated that House lawmakers had requested the videos in March. The materials were located by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the military office tasked with investigating UAP encounters.

The Pentagon also noted that “many of these materials lack a substantiated chain-of-custody,” while the accompanying descriptions attempt to identify when and where the recordings were likely captured.

Lake Huron Incident Included in Release

Among the videos is one that appears to show the moment a fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in 2023. The incident drew significant attention at the time, particularly after a Chinese spy balloon crossed through US airspace, heightening public concern over unidentified aerial objects.

Subsequent reports later suggested the object may have been a balloon belonging to a hobbyist group.

Intelligence Officer Describes Close UAP Encounter

One of the most striking documents in the release is a firsthand account from a currently serving senior intelligence officer, who described a series of UFO encounters while onboard a military helicopter in late 2025.

According to the officer, he and the helicopter crew experienced “a series of close UAP encounters lasting over an hour” while investigating previous sightings.

“In the distance, we saw countless orange orbs swarming in all directions against the backdrop of the mountain. The display lasted several minutes before fading,” the officer wrote.

The account continued, “[T]he pilots and I (using the naked eye) observed two large orbs flare up side by side, close to the helicopter — stationary and just above the rotor disk to our right. They were oval-shaped, orange with a white or yellow center, and emitted light in all directions.”

Also Read: UFO Files Explained: What Are Declassified UFO Documents Released By Pentagon?

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UFO Spotted? Metallic Object Hovering Over Colombia Sky Sparks Frenzy As Pentagon Releases Secret UFO Files
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UFO Spotted? Metallic Object Hovering Over Colombia Sky Sparks Frenzy As Pentagon Releases Secret UFO Files
UFO Spotted? Metallic Object Hovering Over Colombia Sky Sparks Frenzy As Pentagon Releases Secret UFO Files
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