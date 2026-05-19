US Hiding Alien Truth? Researchers Claim Dozens of UFOs Recovered, 4 Species On Board ‘Long Lizard-Like Tails’

Fresh claims about UFOs and alien life are once again setting off this big online debate, as it happens every few weeks. A former CIA-funded government researcher made a sensational claim that the US has quietly recovered dozens of crashed UFOs over the years and at least in their version of it and even found four separate alien species inside them. Now in these shocking stories of aliens, some of the beings were described with two arms, two legs, 7 feet tall and they supposedly had these long lizard like tails. Of course there is no official proof and none of that can be shown publicly to back it up but that hasn’t stopped the whole thing from feeding conspiracy theories and to bring renews cruisioty back to the question of what governments around the world may know or may not know.

Researchers Claim Dozens of UFOs Recovered, 4 Species On Board

Dr Hal Puthoff, who earlier worked as an advisor for the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program and was also a CIA-funded researcher made these claims during an episode of Steven Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, alongside filmmaker Dan Farah.

“People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” Puthoff said. “Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life.”

The Stanford-trained quantum physicist did not reveal detailed information about the alleged alien species. However, his longtime colleague and former AAWSAP associate Dr Eric Davis said last year that the biological creatures reportedly recovered from crashes of UFOs are called Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians.

Researchers Describe 4 Alleged Alien Species

According to Dr Eric Davis all four alleged alien species are said to have a humanoid appearance which means they look like humans, with two arms, two legs based on intelligence reports.

He was speaking during a 2025 UAP Disclosure Fund meeting and it was attended by US lawmakers including Nance Mace, Anna Paulina Luna, and Erica Burlison, Davis said.

He claimed that the Reptilians and Nordics are around the same height as humans, and that they are standing close to 6 feet tall.

Nordics are described as beings that look very similar to humans, especially people from Northern Europe. Even so, they’re believed to come from another planet.

Reptilians, in contrast, are said to look like lizard-like creatures with scaly skin, human-style arms and legs, and long tails while they’re walking upright.

The Grays are described as short, hairless beings with large black eyes, kind of like the aliens that are usually shown in Hollywood movies, like Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Meanwhile, Insectoids are said to resemble insects and are often called “Mantids” because they look similar to praying mantises, at least according to UFO researchers.

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