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Home > Business News > G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 11:10 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 18: G. D. Goenka International School, Surat has once again achieved a remarkable 100% result in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations across all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Humanities — continuing its outstanding academic legacy for the 13th consecutive year.

Maintaining its tradition of excellence, the school has delivered exceptional performances in all streams this year as well, bringing pride to the institution, students, parents, and faculty members.

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In the Science stream, Soham Borad secured an outstanding 97.2% (486/500) and has emerged as the Science topper in Surat city, bringing great honor to the school and his parents. 5 students from the school secured positions among the Top 10 students in Surat city in the Science stream.

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

Science Stream Highlights

  • Overall Result: 86.70% 
  • Highest Percentage: 97.2% 
  • Total Students Appeared: 59 
  • 6 Students Scored 100/100 Marks

Top Performers – Science Stream

  1. Soham Borad – 97.2% (1st in Surat City) 
  2. Unnati Jain – 96.2% 
  3. TanaySanghvi – 95.8% 
  4. Riddhi Kedia – 95.6% 
  5. Pratham Tekriwal – 95.4% 

In the Commerce stream, Bhavya Jhunjhunwala achieved an exceptional 98.8% (494/500) and secured the 2nd position in Surat City. The school had 6 students among the Top 10 positions in the Commerce stream across Surat city.

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

Commerce Stream Highlights

  • Overall Result: 86.53% 
  • Highest Percentage: 98.8% 
  • Total Students Appeared: 91 
  • 16 Students Scoring 100/100 Marks

Top Performers – Commerce Stream

  1. Bhavya Jhunjhunwala – 98.8% (2nd in Surat City) 
  2. Niyati Tayal – 98.6% 
  3. AyushGoyal – 98.4% 
  4. Chelshi Savaliya – 97.2% 
  5. Kashvi Agarwal – 97.2% 
  6. Jay Bhadani – 97% 
  7. Abhishek Jodhani – 96.6% 

In the Humanities stream, Dhruvi Vasra scored an impressive 96.2% (481/500) and secured the 3rd position in Surat city.

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

Humanities Stream Highlights

  • Overall Result: 92.7% 
  • Highest Percentage: 96.2% 
  • Total Students Appeared: 2 

Top Performer – Humanities Stream

  1. Dhruvi Bharatbhai Vasra – 96.2% 

A total of 152 students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination from all three streams combined. Among them:

  • 58 students scored above 90% 
  • 50 students scored between 80% and 89% 
  • 36 students scored between 70% and 79% 
  • 8 students scored between 60% and 69% 

Additionally, a total of 18 students across all streams achieved 22 perfect scores of 100/100 in various subjects.

The school’s Academic Director & Principal Dr.Shruti Agrawal, Director Operations Dr.Sejal Thakkar, Higher Section Dean Mr. Bilal Fayaz, Associate Dean Mr. Sohel Makwana, Heads of Departments, and the entire GDGIS team congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on this remarkable achievement and extended their best wishes for continued success in the future.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results
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G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results

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G. D. Goenka International School, Surat Continues Its 13-Year Legacy of Academic Excellence in CBSE Class 12 Board Results
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