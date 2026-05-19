Bread Price Hike? After Milk And Fuel, Your Daily Sandwich May Now Cost Rs 5 More

Bread Prices Rise: If your morning breakfast or evening vada pav is suddenly costing a bit more, chances are you are feeling a real change. The prices of bread have gone up by as much as Rs 5 in several parts of the country amid rising packaging and freight costs, especially in Mumbai, where pav, sandwiches and other bread-based snacks are a daily part of life for lakhs of office workers, students and working families struggling to cope with rising household expenses.

Modern Bread, on May 16, raised prices by Rs 5 per pack on several basic variants, one of the steepest recent hikes in the category, a TOI report said. Other major brands, including Britannia and Wibs, are also expected to revise prices upward soon as rising fuel, packaging and transportation costs continue to pressure food companies.

The latest hike comes at a time when households are already dealing with rising fuel bills, expensive milk and higher commuting costs. After petrol and diesel prices were increased again recently and CNG became costlier in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, bread manufacturers have now raised prices citing higher packaging, transportation and raw material costs.

For common consumers, the bigger worry is simple: if basic food items are becoming expensive one after another, monthly expenses may continue rising further in the coming weeks.

Why are bread prices rising now?

According to reports, bread manufacturers revised prices from May 16 onwards across several categories, including sandwich bread, whole wheat bread and multigrain bread.

The companies say that the increase is mainly linked to:

Rising fuel and transportation expenses

Higher cost of imported plastic packaging material

The weakening rupee making imports expensive

Increased logistics and delivery costs

The falling rupee has especially become a concern because India imports a large amount of plastic raw material used in food packaging. As import costs rise, manufacturers are gradually passing part of the burden to consumers.

New bread prices consumers may now pay

Here’s a look at the revised bread prices of Modern Bread, reported in several markets:

Bread Type Old Price New Price 400 gm sandwich loaf Rs 40 Rs 45 Whole wheat bread Rs 55 Rs 60 Multigrain bread Rs 60 Rs 65 Small brown loaf Rs 28 Rs 30 White loaf Rs 20 Rs 22 Brown bread Rs 45 Rs 50

Fuel prices are adding pressure everywhere

The recent spike in fuel prices across India has also been closely linked with the rise in bread prices. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre earlier and were revised by about 90 paise per litre recently.

Simultaneously:

CNG prices in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR rose by Rs 2 per kg

Soon another hike of Rs 1 per kg followed.

Food companies have been hit with increased delivery and transportation costs

With fuel costs on the rise, businesses will spend more on logistics. It means petrol will cost more for consumers – but also everyday items like milk, bread and packaged foods.

Is this the start of more price increases?

That is the bigger worry that many households now have. Global crude prices remain elevated. The rupee is under pressure, and the cost of raw materials imported are going up.

Experts say higher prices could slowly creep into more everyday consumer goods in the months ahead if these trends continue. Bread is the latest reminder that inflation is creeping onto kitchen shelves and breakfast tables.

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