Govt Planning To Monetise Temple Gold? What Finance Ministry Said On Viral Claim

Govt Dismisses Reports on Temple Gold Monetisation: The Finance Ministry on Tuesday dismissed rumours over alleged plans to monetise gold held by temples and religious institutions and dismissed reports and social media claims that the government was preparing a new gold monetisation push involving temple trusts. The clarification comes amid high global uncertainty with gold prices, sovereign gold schemes and India’s wider gold reserves under close watch by markets, investors and households.

In a strongly worded statement, the ministry said the claims circulating were “completely false, misleading and without any basis.”

Finance Ministry dismisses proposal to monetise temple gold

There is no proposal pending with the government on monetising temple gold holdings or any plan to issue gold bonds linked to the temple reserves, the official clarification said.

The ministry said, “Certain media reports and social media posts are circulating with claims that the Government of India is planning to issue gold bonds to temples in exchange for temple gold reserves or that a proposal has been approved for monetisation of temple gold holdings.”

Rejecting the speculation outright, it added, “Speculation and rumours suggesting that the Government is planning to introduce monetisation scheme for Gold held by temple trusts, or any religious institution, across the country are completely false, misleading and without any basis.”

Government also rejects ‘strategic gold reserve’ claims

The government also denied another set of viral claims suggesting that gold used in temple structures — including towers, doors and decorative plates — could be categorised as part of India’s “Strategic Gold Reserves of India.”

The ministry clarified, “It is also clarified that claims suggesting that gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as ‘Strategic Gold Reserves of India’ are false, misleading, and entirely baseless.”

The statement comes amid growing online discussions around India’s gold reserves, rising bullion prices and government borrowing mechanisms linked to gold assets.

Government warns against spreading unverified claims

The Finance Ministry also urged citizens not to share unverified information, warning that misinformation could create unnecessary confusion.

The statement said, “Citizens are requested not to believe or circulate such rumours. Spreading unverified information creates unnecessary confusion and may mislead the public.”

The ministry further added that any policy decision or new government scheme would only be announced through official channels, including government websites, authorised public platforms and official press releases.

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