IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between CSK vs SRH? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed a clinical five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Match 63 of IPL 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. SRH got there with 6 balls to spare chasing a competitive target of 181 to produce a result that had a huge impact on the tournament standings.

The win proved to be a defining moment in the playoff race. The win officially booked SRH’s ticket to the IPL 2026 playoffs after a stellar campaign of consistent performances. The result also helped Gujarat Titans, who became the second team to secure their spot in the knockout stage after SRH’s triumph at Chepauk.

But for CSK the defeat was a massive setback. The five-time champions failed to defend the total at their home ground and are now in a difficult position in the points table. Their chances of making the top four now hang by a thread and they are no longer completely in control of their qualification. CSK will now have to win their remaining fixture and also get good results from other matches to stay alive in the playoff race.

CSK vs SRH: Match Results And All You Need to Know

Match Details Category Match 63: CSK vs SRH Match Winner Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets First Innings Score RCB 180/7 in 20 overs Second Innings Score PBKS 181/5 in 19 overs Top Scorers Ishan Kishan 70 runs, Heinrich Klaasen 47 runs Best Bowlers Pat Cummins 3/28, Sakib Hussain 2/34 Man Of The Match Ishan Kishan

Match 63: Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure 5-Wicket Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s brilliant knock helped them to a crucial five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 clash in Chennai on Monday. Kishan’s composed knock of 70 runs off 47 deliveries helped SRH chase down the total with an over to spare while chasing a target of 181.

Earlier, CSK elected to bat first and scored 180/7 in their quota of 20 overs. A valuable cameo of 44 from Dewald Brevis was the top score for the hosts with other batters chipping in with useful contributions. But SRH captain Pat Cummins set the example with the ball as he picked up three crucial wickets to keep CSK under the 200-run mark.

SRH’s chase got off to a rocky start as openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma fell early. But Heinrich Klaasen replied with a quickfire 47 before Kishan finished the innings in a cool manner to seal the victory.

With this win, SRH moved into the playoffs of IPL 2026 and joined Gujarat Titans. CSK’s hopes of qualifying now depend heavily on other results.

Read More: CSK Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Is Chennai Super Kings Knocked Out After Defeat To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Chepauk