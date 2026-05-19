San Diego Mosque Shooting: Three Killed, Chilling Videos Capture Chaos At Islamic Center

Videos with panic, and general chaos seem to have rolled out from the Islamic Center on Eckstrom Avenue in San Diego, California. This happened after a deadly shooting took place Monday afternoon, and it left three people dead, plus several others hurt. Local authorities say two teenage suspects started firing at the mosque premises then later were located dead inside a vehicle nearby. Officials believe the two died from self inflicted gunshot wounds, at least that’s what they are reporting for now. Disturbing clips that are going around on social media appear to show confusion happening in real time, emergency sirens blaring , and residents looking frightened as they sprinted away for safety while law enforcement rushed in.

What Happened Here?

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that, at the beginning, the situation was still ‘active but contained’. In an update sent out around 3:45 PM ET, police said lots of significant resources had been brought to the scene and they asked the public to stay away from the area. Authorities also put together a reunification centre on Hathaway Street, so families and other people in the community who were affected by the tragedy could have somewhere to go . Mayor Todd Gloria acknowledged the active shooter situation, and he said emergency personnel were mainly focused on locking down the area and keeping residents safe near the Islamic Center in Clairemont.

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A bunch of videos from nearby residents started moving around online very fast, like almost right away, showing this very heavy police presence, roads that were totally blocked, and helicopters hovering above the neighbourhood. People who were there said the entire area looked like it was stuck in complete shock after the sudden gunfire at one of Southern California’s biggest Muslim community organisations, and honestly it felt unreal, like one couldn’t fully process it. The Islamic Center of San Diego supports thousands of worshippers through mosques, schools, prayer spaces, and outreach programs , so when this happened everybody kind of clustered nearby. Community members lingered around nervously waiting, while investigators worked through the scene checking for possible motives, because you know everyone wanted answers.

Islamophobe just shot up a Islamic Center of San Diego. pic.twitter.com/D3nRtqRiPi — Jesus (@PNN_JESUS) May 18, 2026







I’m literally a block away right now. It’s called the Islamic Center of San Diego pic.twitter.com/h1eZ0Dji1U — Mike (@StrandedOnThird) May 18, 2026







What Was The Motive Of The Shooting?

CNN reports that investigators think the shooting might have been driven by hate related motives. Law enforcement officials also reportedly found hate speech engraved on one of the weapons used. One suspect was said to have taken a firearm from their parents’ home , and then left behind a suicide note with passages that connect to racial pride. Authorities are now reviewing what they found to determine whether this attack should be treated as a hate crime or more like an act of extremism. The investigation is still ongoing , officials keep collecting evidence, and speaking to witnesses, trying to piece it all together.

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