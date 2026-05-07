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Home > World News > Child Porn Scandal Busted In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation

Child Porn Scandal Busted In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation

Authorities in Polk County arrested 28 people, including three Disney Cruise Line employees, in a major child exploitation sting targeting the online distribution of child sexual abuse material. Officials said the suspects face hundreds of felony charges following a multi agency undercover investigation.

Child Porn Scandal Bust In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation (Image: X)
Child Porn Scandal Bust In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 11:03 IST

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Child Porn Scandal Busted In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation

The arrest of 3 Disney Cruise Line employees and 25 others, including a Polk County manager who was charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, is a result of a huge undercover investigation of the area into child exploitation. The operation was handled by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, under the assistance of several agencies at both the state and federal level. Sheriff Grady Judd says the suspects are all ages 19 to 71 and they are all charged with hundreds of felony offenses related to online child exploitation.

How Was The Child Porn Scandal Busted In San Diego?

The sharing of illegal files was observed by undercover officers on a number of digital platforms over a number of months, authorities said. Sheriff Judd said some of the items they found were ‘horrific’ and that the investigation continues to be an effort to find out who is exploiting minors online.



Did Disney Respond To This?

The three Disney Cruise Line employees arrested during the sting were reportedly working in service related positions. The officials explained the alleged crimes were not committed on a cruise ship or on Disney property and that the people were not on duty when they were arrested. Disney Cruise Line said in a statement that the workers no longer work for the company and that it has a strict zero tolerance policy on crimes involving children.

Where Are The Accused Now?

Involvement of multiple agencies including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security and Central Florida police departments. The accused is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and using computers to facilitate criminal activity, and is expected to be prosecuted for the most serious offenses possible. All suspects are being held in the Polk County Jail while legal action continues. Sheriff Judd said that the department will keep pursuing the aggressive Internet investigations that target kids’ predators.

Also Read: WATCH Viral Video: MV Hondius Captain Announces Passenger’s Death, Then Says Cruise Ship Is Safe Before More Hantavirus Cases Surface

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Child Porn Scandal Busted In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation
Child Porn Scandal Busted In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation
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