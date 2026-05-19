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Home > India News > J-K Incident: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kanli Bagh Area Of Baramulla

J-K Incident: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kanli Bagh Area Of Baramulla

A huge fire broke out at the BK Traders warehouse in the Kanli Bagh area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.

A huge fire broke out at the BK Traders warehouse in the Kanli Bagh area of Baramulla in north Kashmir. Photo: AI Generated
A huge fire broke out at the BK Traders warehouse in the Kanli Bagh area of Baramulla in north Kashmir. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 03:40 IST

On Monday night, a huge fire broke out at the BK Traders warehouse in the Kanli Bagh area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Videos showed plumes of smoke billowing in the air. Locals also gathered at the spot after the news broke out in the area. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor market on Saturday. After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and went about dousing the blazes

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As per the inputs, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.(ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand

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J-K Incident: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kanli Bagh Area Of Baramulla
Tags: BaramullaBK Traders warehouseFire brokeKanli Bagh areaNorth Kashmir

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