J-K Incident: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Kanli Bagh Area Of Baramulla

On Monday night, a huge fire broke out at the BK Traders warehouse in the Kanli Bagh area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Videos showed plumes of smoke billowing in the air. Locals also gathered at the spot after the news broke out in the area. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a hardware warehouse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor market on Saturday. After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and went about dousing the blazes

As per the inputs, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the incident.(ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Approves Rs 1,344 Crore Development Projects To Boost Infrastructure Across Uttarakhand