Vijay Orders Revamp Of Tamil Nadu’s Amma Canteens, What To Expect And Does It Matter?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday ordered a major revamp and modernisation of Amma canteens, also known as Unavagams, across the state after complaints about food quality and taste reached the government. Vijay directed officials to improve infrastructure, upgrade cooking facilities and ensure that people receive hygienic, tasty and quality food through the welfare scheme that serves subsidised meals every day to thousands of people. The decision comes as Amma canteens continue to remain an important support system for daily wage earners, urban workers and economically weaker families across Tamil Nadu. Vijay reviewed the functioning of the canteens during a meeting with senior officials after feedback suggested that the standard of food in several centres was not satisfactory.

Review meeting leads to fresh push for better infrastructure, hygiene and improved cooking facilities

As per reports, during the review meeting, Vijay instructed authorities to refurbish Amma canteens and improve overall amenities for the public. According to an official release, the Chief Minister asked officials to improve infrastructure, procure more cooking utensils and modern equipment, and ensure that the quality and taste of food improve significantly.

The release said Vijay wanted authorities to focus not only on food preparation but also on cleanliness and public satisfaction. Officials were asked to monitor hygiene standards closely and ensure complaints from the public are resolved quickly. Local bodies were also directed to conduct regular inspections of kitchens and dining areas to maintain proper sanitation and service standards.

Welfare scheme started under Jayalalithaa government continues to feed thousands every day

The Amma canteen scheme was first launched on February 24, 2013, during the 2011-16 AIADMK government led by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was affectionately called “Amma” by party workers and supporters. The first Amma canteens opened in Chennai and later expanded to several towns and cities across Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, at present, there are 383 Amma canteens functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 centres operate under different local bodies across the state. Vijay said these canteens must continue serving affordable and nutritious food without compromising on quality.

The state government believes the canteens remain one of Tamil Nadu’s most visible welfare programmes because they provide low-cost meals to people who may otherwise struggle to afford regular food in cities where living expenses continue to rise.

Affordable meals and social welfare make Amma canteens important for urban poor and workers

Amma canteens are known for serving heavily subsidised meals such as idlis, sambar rice, curd rice and pongal at very low prices. The scheme was originally introduced to help poor families, labourers, senior citizens and migrant workers access affordable food in urban areas.

Over the years, Amma canteens became an important welfare symbol in Tamil Nadu because they offered clean and low-cost meals during difficult economic periods and emergencies. Vijay’s latest decision to modernise the network is aimed at ensuring that the scheme continues to serve people effectively while maintaining food quality, hygiene and better dining conditions across the state.

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