Rajasthan’s Celebrated Singer Manesha A Agarwal’s Soulful Song gets Accolades During PM Modi’s Netherlands Visit

Singer Manesha. A. Agarwal’s Soulful Song gets Accolades During PM Modi’s Netherlands Visit

New Delhi [India], May 18: A song by Rajasthan’s celebrated singer Manesha A Agarwal championed the state’s rich heritage on the international stage during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Netherlands. A vibrant welcome performance for the Prime Minister at the Hague featured Manesha A Agarwal’s soulful number “Padharo Mhare Des.”

As part of the welcome extended, the presentation received PM Modi’s appreciation for reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan through its soulful musical rendition. The gesture was further acknowledged by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, who shared it on his official X handle.

The inclusion of “Padharo Mhare Des” during such a prestigious diplomatic visit reflects the growing global admiration for Indian folk music and regional cultural traditions. The song that was first released in 2011 brought together a galaxy of stars from the world of music, including Maestros like Jagjit Singh, Ustad Sultan Khan, Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Manesha A Agarwal, Music Director Ravi Pawar, Roopkumar Rathod, Ustad Ahmad Hussain, Ustad Muhammad Hussain, Salil Bhat, Mohammad Vakil Gulabo, Anwar Khan, and Ghaze Khan.

It also highlights how Rajasthan’s timeless musical legacy continues to transcend borders and connect audiences worldwide through its authenticity and emotional depth.

Manesha A Agarwal is a celebrated singer with mastery in devotional and folk music. She is known for fusing traditional and modern sounds to create unique musical milestones. Through popular songs like “Nimbooda,” “Banna Re,” “Malhar,” and “Girdhari Girdhari,” she continues to promote Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage globally. Through Arpan Music Lab, an initiative of the Arpan Foundation, she nurtures young talent, preserving Rajasthan’s rich cultural legacy.