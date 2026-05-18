LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi Bangalore rain alert paytm AIASL Strike Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bangladesh news ahmedabad plane crash 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

Delhi High Court issued notice to the Wrestling Federation of India on Vinesh Phogat’s plea challenging her trial disqualification and show-cause notice. The Olympian contested WFI’s allegations linked to Paris Olympics 2024, anti-doping violations and return-to-competition rules ahead of Los Angeles 2028.

Vinesh Phogat Image Credit: ANI
Vinesh Phogat Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 19:23 IST

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: On Monday, the Delhi High Court sent a notice about Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s case to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and other respondents. She has contested both her disqualification from trial for the forthcoming games and the show cause that was granted to her. The High Court scheduled a hearing for July 6 after declining to grant any immediate relief. The July notice was issued by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who would investigate the matter without providing any temporary respite. 

Delhi High Court serves WFI notice on Vinesh Phogat’s Plea

Phogat was represented by Senior Advocate Raj Shekhar Rao during her plea in the Delhi High Court. He asked for immediate relief and stated that the trial will end by the next date. “The respondents must be heard before any instant may be given. “Come in July,” replied Justice Kaurav. The three-time Olympian was deemed ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda after WFI issued a show-cause notice on May 9, accusing him of indiscipline and alleged anti-doping offences. 

WFI vs Vinesh Phogat: Wrestling Federation of India Level Charges Against Olmypian

WFI levelled four major charges against the wrestler, including her failure to make weight at the Paris Olympics, alleged anti-doping rule violations, breach of return-to-competition procedures following retirement, and violations during selection trials held in March 2024. The WFI described Phogat’s disqualification from the women’s 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a “national embarrassment”, stating that she was “duty-bound” to remain compliant with the prescribed weight throughout the competition. 

You Might Be Interested In

Did Vinesh Phogat retire from Wrestling?

The 31-year-old Indian wrestler had announced her retirement a day after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, in December last year, she reversed her retirement decision, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. 

Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh had made it to the final of the women’s 50 kg event at Paris 2024, securing her spot with a series of impressive victories. She beat Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan, 2019 European Championships gold medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine and Pan American Games winner Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba en route to the Paris 2024 final. Vinesh claimed gold medals at both the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53 kg category.

Also Read: Why India Is Not Playing FIFA World Cup 2026? Qualification Process and Key Reasons Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

RELATED News

BCCI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Under Trouble For Playing Varun Chakravarthy Amid IPL 2026 Playoff Race? Report

Arsenal vs Burnley Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

FIFA World Cup 2026 Update: Full Schedule, Teams, India Broadcast & Opening Ceremony Performers

WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

LATEST NEWS

Indian Railways Unveils India’s First Bullet Train Design for Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor: Route, Major Stations, Top Speed of 320 kmph & Travel Time Details

Mediator Or Military Ally? Pakistan Sends 8,000 Troops And JF-17 Jets To Saudi Arabia While Brokering US-Iran Talks

Watch: Panic Inside IndiGo Aircraft As 25-Minute Power Failure Traps Passengers In Sweltering Heat At Vadodara Airport

Khaki, Women Power and Patriotism Take Center Stage in The Narmada Story Anthem Song Out

Building Legacies, Not Just Ledgers: The Holistic Philosophy of Rohit Sethi.

Maruti Suzuki Starts Production At Second Plant Of Its Kharkhoda Facility, Annual Manufacturing Capacity Reaches 5 Lakh Units

White-Collar Jobs To Vanish Within 18 Months? Microsoft AI Chief’s Big Claim Sparks Fears

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: Under Display Face ID, Variable Aperture Camera, And Latest Chipset, Check All Specs

Heatwave in India Forces Schools to Change Timings and Extend Summer Vacations Across Multiple States Including Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Telangana

Who Is Dave Hughes? Age, Wife, Net Worth and Why the Comedian Is Trending Right Now

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice
Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

QUICK LINKS