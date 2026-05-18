Delhi High Court Issues Notice to WFI on Vinesh Phogat Plea Against Trial Disqualification and Show-Cause Notice

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: On Monday, the Delhi High Court sent a notice about Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s case to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and other respondents. She has contested both her disqualification from trial for the forthcoming games and the show cause that was granted to her. The High Court scheduled a hearing for July 6 after declining to grant any immediate relief. The July notice was issued by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who would investigate the matter without providing any temporary respite.

Delhi High Court serves WFI notice on Vinesh Phogat’s Plea

Phogat was represented by Senior Advocate Raj Shekhar Rao during her plea in the Delhi High Court. He asked for immediate relief and stated that the trial will end by the next date. “The respondents must be heard before any instant may be given. “Come in July,” replied Justice Kaurav. The three-time Olympian was deemed ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda after WFI issued a show-cause notice on May 9, accusing him of indiscipline and alleged anti-doping offences.

WFI vs Vinesh Phogat: Wrestling Federation of India Level Charges Against Olmypian

WFI levelled four major charges against the wrestler, including her failure to make weight at the Paris Olympics, alleged anti-doping rule violations, breach of return-to-competition procedures following retirement, and violations during selection trials held in March 2024. The WFI described Phogat’s disqualification from the women’s 50kg gold medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a “national embarrassment”, stating that she was “duty-bound” to remain compliant with the prescribed weight throughout the competition.

Did Vinesh Phogat retire from Wrestling?

The 31-year-old Indian wrestler had announced her retirement a day after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, in December last year, she reversed her retirement decision, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh had made it to the final of the women’s 50 kg event at Paris 2024, securing her spot with a series of impressive victories. She beat Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan, 2019 European Championships gold medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine and Pan American Games winner Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba en route to the Paris 2024 final. Vinesh claimed gold medals at both the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53 kg category.

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